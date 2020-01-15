Steely Dan, Steve Winwood set June concert at Walmart AMP in Rogers

Steely Dan with with Steve Winwood, coming to the Walmart AMP, Wednesday, June 17.

Legendary jazz-rock band Steely Dan, on its Earth After Hours summer tour with Steve Winwood, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers.

Tickets — $39.50-$179.50 plus fees ($29.50 per ticket as part of a “Lawn 4-Pack”) go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Call (479) 443-5600 visit amptickets.com. Tickets will be available via the WAC Tickets app Feb. 1.

Grammy Award-winning Steely Dan formed nearly five decades ago and had hits with “Reelin’ in the Years,” “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” “Dirty Work,” “Do It Again.”

Winwood's hits including “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Back in the High Life Again,” “Arc of a Diver” and “Higher Love.”