Tennessee man, 34, dies after vehicle strikes tractor-trailer in east Arkansas

A Tennessee man died after a tractor-trailer pulled in front of his vehicle in east Arkansas on Sunday evening, police said.

Jake B. Russell, 34, of Clarksville, Tenn. was traveling east on Southland Drive, west of Martin Luther King Drive, when the crash happened in West Memphis at about 5:30 p.m., according to a preliminary report provided by Arkansas State Police. A tractor-trailer turned east out of a private drive and Russell’s vehicle, a 2013 GMC, struck the trailer’s back end, the report states.

Police said Russell was taken to Regional One Health in Memphis and later died.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the crash. Preliminary figures indicate at least 16 people have died on Arkansas roads this year.