Little Rock TV station THV11 names news director

A Little Rock-based news station has named its first female news director, a news release states.

Shayla Teater, a North Little Rock native who started at THV11 in 2007 as a news producer, will start as the station’s news director this week, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the CBS affiliate.

Teater, a graduate of the University of Missouri, spent the past seven years working as a senior executive producer and assistant news director, the release states.

According to the station, Hot Springs native Martha Myrick will take on a new role this week as well, becoming assistant news director.

Both Teater and Myrick had been serving in their new roles on an interim basis for several weeks prior to the announcement, according to the release.

THV11 President and General Manager Marty Schack said in the release that the two are “natural fits to lead our evolving and innovative newsroom.”