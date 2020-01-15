Transit agency sets forums on changes

Rock Region Metro, the transit agency for Pulaski County, will hold public meetings today and Thursday to discuss several changes in system service expected to begin March 2, including a second microtransit project covering the Route 21 Riverdale service area.

The changes include making permanent the Metro Connect microtransit service in the John Barrow Road area, which has been tested in an area formerly covered by Route 9 West Central/John Barrow Road.

A Riverdale-area neighborhood meeting is scheduled 5:30-7 p.m. today at the Arkansas Arts Center boardroom at 2510 Cantrell Road to learn more about the microtransit pilot project service area and how to hail a microtransit ride.

Microtransit areas replace regular bus routes with smaller buses that allow riders to travel to and from any point within the zone or, in the case of the Riverdale project, to or from the River Cities Travel Center to make transfers to fixed routes. Riders use the service by calling the transit agency or using an app downloaded to smartphones.

Rock Region has been testing microtransit on routes that don't have a high ridership.

The Riverdale microtransit project may become permanent after the yearlong pilot project ends.

A second meeting will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the West Central Community Center at 8616 Colonel Glenn Road to discuss the changes.

They include a schedule change for Route 12 Clinton Center/Airport, which Rock Region said is "currently interlined with Route 21 Riverdale.

The agency also is proposing Route 22 University Avenue/Mabelvale to change its permanent route pattern to the current detour pattern, which was created to accommodate construction of The District at Midtown shopping center construction.

Metro on 01/15/2020