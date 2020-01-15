Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

UA signee Davonte Davis nominated for McDonald's game

by The Associated Press | Today at 6:42 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Davonte Davis signs to play basketball at the University of Arkansas while his grandmother Yvette Davis watches during a ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville. ( Staton Breidenthal)

Jacksonville senior guard Davonte Davis is one of several players from Arkansas who were nominated to play in the 2020 McDonald's All-American boys and girls games, which will take place on April 1 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Davis, a University of Arkansas signee, joined fellow Razorback commitment Jaylin Williams of Fort Smith Northside; Detrick Reeves and Makyi Boyce of Marion; C.J. Mann of Alma; and Mykale Franks of Fort Smith Southside on the list of boys nominations. On the girls side, Nettleton's Elauna Eaton, also an Arkansas signee; Jonesboro guard and University of Tennessee commitment Destiny Salary; Fayetteville guard and University of Memphis commitment Coriah Beck; and Fayetteville forward Sasha Goforth, who's committed to Oregon State, were all nominated.

The final rosters for both teams will be announced Jan. 23.

-- Erick Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT