TODAY’S DIVISION I GAMES

UCA men vs. Stephen F. Austin

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 5-12, 4-2 Southland Conference; Stephen F. Austin 13-3, 4-1

SERIES SFA leads 19-2

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ucasports.com/watch

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G DeAndre Jones, 5-11, Jr. 13.8 3.2

G Rylan Bergersen, 6-6, Jr. 14.5 4.8

G/F Jaxson Baker, 6-7, Fr. 6.5 4.1

F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Jr. 7.6 3.6

C Hayden Koval, 7-0, Jr. 11.4 6.8

COACH Anthony Boone (4-4 as interim coach this season)

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G John Comeaux, 5-11, Sr. 7.7 2.3

G Roti Ware, 6-3, Jr. 8.1 2.3

G Kevon Harris, 6-6, Sr. 18.1 5.9

F Nathan Bain, 6-6, Sr. 4.3 2.9

F Gavin Kensmil, 6-7, Jr. 12.3 7.0

COACH Kyle Keller (73-41 in four seasons at SFA)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA SFA

74.8 Points for 83.3

88.0 Points against 68.2

-3.0 Rebound margin +8.5

-4.6 Turnover margin +5.2

40.8 FG pct. 49.7

31.1 3-pt pct. 33.6

70.2 FT pct. 70.5

CHALK TALK Stephen F. Austin garnered national attention in late November when it upset then-No. 1 Duke, 85-83, in overtime at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. ... SFA senior guard Kevon Harris ranks second in the Southland Conference in scoring, averaging 18.1 points per game. ... SFA leads the league in scoring offense, averaging 83.3 ppg.

UCA women at Stephen F. Austin

WHEN 6:30 p.m. Central

WHERE William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas

RECORDS UCA 7-8, 3-3 Southland Conference; Stephen F. Austin 11-3, 4-1

SERIES SFA leads 16-8

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Marissa Banfield, 5-6, Jr. 11.5 1.6

G Kennedy Harris, 5-8, Sr. 5.7 2.7

G Stephanie Visscher, 6-0, So. 14.9 7.8

F Riley Harvey, 6-0, Sr. 5.3 4.8

F/C Aiyana Johnson, 6-3, So. 13.1 8.4

COACH Mark Kellogg (104-37 in five seasons at SFA)

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Sr. 9.7 5.2

G Savanna Walker, 5-7, Jr. 6.8 2.1

G/F Briana Trigg, 5-10, Jr. 4.7 4.6

G/F Alana Canady, 5-11, So. 7.3 4.3

F Terri Crawford, 6-1, Fr. 6.4 4.4

COACH Sandra Rushing (148-86 in eight seasons at UCA)

TEAM COMPARISON

SFA UCA

71.4 Points for 56.7

55.6 Points against 54.1

+8.5 Rebound margin +6.0

+2.3 Turnover margin -1.0

44.1 FG pct. 39.7

31.5 3-pt pct. 20.7

66.4 FT pct. 61.6

CHALK TALK Stephen F. Austin has won each of the past five meetings against UCA. ... SFA has won nine of its past 10 games. ... SFA sophomore guard Stephanie Visscher ranks fourth in the Southland Conference in both scoring (14.9 ppg) and rebounding (7.8 rpg). ... SFA sophomore forward/center Aiyana Johnson ranks second in the league in rebounding (8.4 rpg).

Sports on 01/15/2020