Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Zoo to accept food gifts on MLK day

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 2:17 p.m.

The Little Rock Zoo will commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day by collecting donations for the Arkansas Food Bank.

On Jan. 20, the zoo will accept canned food items, and donors will receive $2 discounts on admission for each person in a family.

Zoo guests are also invited to participate in a scavenger hunt featuring quotes from Martin Luther King Jr. More information will be available at the ticket gate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT