Zoo to accept food gifts on MLK day

The Little Rock Zoo will commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day by collecting donations for the Arkansas Food Bank.
On Jan. 20, the zoo will accept canned food items, and donors will receive $2 discounts on admission for each person in a family.
Zoo guests are also invited to participate in a scavenger hunt featuring quotes from Martin Luther King Jr. More information will be available at the ticket gate.
