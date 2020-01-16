Arkansas man accused of sending explicit photos to girl pleads innocent

A Eureka Springs man pleaded innocent Wednesday to a felony charge alleging he sent sexually explicit images of himself to a minor.

Robert Dunbar Jr., 36, faces one count of computer child pornography.

A student told a Mountain Home school resource officer in September that an adult sent her explicit photos of himself through social media, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The officer reported it to the Child Abuse Hotline but was told the incident did not “meet the requirements to open a case,” according to the affidavit. She then reported the information to the Marion County sheriff’s office.

A deputy met with the girl and her parents, who reportedly showed the investigator the messages. According to the affidavt, the messages were sent from an account believed to be operated by Dunbar.

The girl and her parents told authorities the messages at first were not unusual, but they "quickly" became inappropriate, according to the affidavit.

The girl received multiple explicit photos and videos through December, police wrote. Dunbar was booked into the Marion County jail on Friday, and he entered the innocent plea in Marion County Circuit Court.

He remained in jail on Thursday in lieu of $25,000 bond.