Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas man accused of sending explicit photos to girl pleads innocent

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 9:41 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Robert Dunbar

A Eureka Springs man pleaded innocent Wednesday to a felony charge alleging he sent sexually explicit images of himself to a minor.

Robert Dunbar Jr., 36, faces one count of computer child pornography.

A student told a Mountain Home school resource officer in September that an adult sent her explicit photos of himself through social media, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The officer reported it to the Child Abuse Hotline but was told the incident did not “meet the requirements to open a case,” according to the affidavit. She then reported the information to the Marion County sheriff’s office.

A deputy met with the girl and her parents, who reportedly showed the investigator the messages. According to the affidavt, the messages were sent from an account believed to be operated by Dunbar.

The girl and her parents told authorities the messages at first were not unusual, but they "quickly" became inappropriate, according to the affidavit.

The girl received multiple explicit photos and videos through December, police wrote. Dunbar was booked into the Marion County jail on Friday, and he entered the innocent plea in Marion County Circuit Court.

He remained in jail on Thursday in lieu of $25,000 bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT