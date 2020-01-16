Sections
Arkansas man dies after SUV flips in crash, state police say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 10:21 a.m.
A Hot Springs man died after his SUV flipped Wednesday in a wreck in Hot Springs Village, state police said.

Around 4 p.m., Matthew Sarver, 41, was driving a Ford Excursion west on Barcelona Road when he lost control in a curve, according to a preliminary crash summary.

The Excursion left the road and overturned. Sarver suffered fatal injuries.

The report states it was foggy and the road was wet at the time of the crash.

State police have also identified a pedestrian who died Saturday in a Texarkana crash.

Derrick Dukes, 29, of Shreveport, La., was fatally struck around 6:45 p.m. by a Dodge pickup traveling north on Interstate 49.

The vehicle was “unable to avoid the collision,” according to the report, and hit Dukes while he was in the right lane.

At least 18 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.

