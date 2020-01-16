Carnivore vs. vegan: Newfangled solution

Newfangled Love Kitchen, in the Lakehill Shopping Center, 3824 John F. Kennedy Blvd. on North Little Rock's Park Hill, two doors down from North Bar, appears to have moved out of the "soft opening" stage to full openness, offering a menu that co-owner Snee Dismang has described as "(gourmet-ish) diner food in a casual environment where you order at the counter" and including "plant-based vegan and gluten-free available cooked on dedicated gluten-free equipment."

There's a "his" and "her" dichotomy throughout the menu — for example, "His Loaded Nachos," with beef or chicken and cheese, and "Her Vegan Nachos," made with chorizo tofu, vegan cheese sauce and cashew avocado cream. A "bio" space on the printed menu explains: "A 'Carnivorous' guy named Kyle [Dismang] met a 'Vegan' woman named Snee. The couple couldn't ever agree where to eat." So this realizes her dream of a restaurant "with something for everyone and even some gluten-free options" where "Kyle has it 'his way' and Snee has it 'her way' and they lived happily ever after."

The establishment has a mixed-drink-minimum alcoholic beverage permit that allows for craft beers on tap and mimosas, etc., for Sunday brunch (and to add shots of booze to the self-serve coffee). The revolving-door space has most recently housed several Mexican/Latin American restaurants, including Bucanas Billar y Taqueria, La Salsa Mexican & Peruvian Cuisine and Las Palmas.

Hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is (501) 246-5094; the Facebook page: facebook.com/newfangledlovekitchen.