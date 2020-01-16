Collins family speaks on suspect's new case

The family of slain former Sen. Linda Collins of Pocahontas released a statement Wednesday morning affirming their faith in authorities after new charges were filed against the woman charged in Collins' death.

Rebecca O'Donnell, a friend of Collins, was previously charged with capital murder in the case.

She now faces two additional charges of solicitation to commit capital murder after jail inmates alleged O'Donnell asked them to kill Collins' ex-husband, Philip Smith, and others.

"We have full faith that the investigators acted on solid evidence supporting these charges and not just on a whim," the family said in a statement. "We appreciate the transparency shown by all agencies involved in this matter."

Others reportedly targeted in the jailhouse plot include Smith's current wife, a prosecutor formerly assigned to the case and a circuit judge.

The inmates also alleged that O'Donnell asked them to "blow up" her Honda Civic at a police impound lot to "destroy evidence that may be in the vehicle," according to the police affidavit.

O'Donnell's attorney, Lee Short of Little Rock, said Tuesday that the "outlandish" allegations included in the affidavit were likely the result of inmates attempting to get favorable plea deals by agreeing to testify about made-up claims.

Robert Dittrich, the prosecutor now assigned to the Collins case, said he did not expect any charges to be filed against the women who spoke to the police about the purported plots. He said he didn't know if any of the women had been given plea deals on other charges for agreeing to speak to the police.

Collins' family members said that they remain certain of the veracity of investigators' findings.

"These newest charges further cement in our minds that the police have arrested the right person," the family said in the statement. "Rebecca O'Donnell's threats are being treated very seriously but have not deterred our faith in what we are committed to, justice for Linda."

