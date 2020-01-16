Driver who fled gets 6 years

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man who fled from a Hot Springs police traffic stop last summer, crashing his car into other vehicles in the middle of downtown and then running away, was sentenced to six years in prison Monday.

Curtis Edward Freeman, 30, who has remained in custody since his arrest, pleaded guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to felony counts of fleeing in a vehicle, aggravated assault and first-degree criminal mischief, and was sentenced to six years in prison, with two years suspended. He also was fined $500 and ordered to pay $190 in court costs.

Additional misdemeanor charges of fleeing on foot, resisting arrest and obstructing government operations were withdrawn in Garland County District Court before the case was filed to circuit court.

Freeman pleaded innocent to the charges on July 26 and was to stand trial Tuesday, but opted to plead guilty at his pretrial hearing Monday. Freeman had previously pleaded guilty on July 11, 2011, to possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, with purpose to deliver and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

