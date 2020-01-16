Giuliani pal speaks of ultimatum

In this Dec. 2, 2019, file photo, Lev Parnas arrives at court in New York. Parnas, a close associate of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has provided a trove of text messages and photos to the House committee leading the impeachment inquiry. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

WASHINGTON -- A close associate of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer says he delivered an ultimatum in May to the incoming president of Ukraine that no senior U.S. officials would attend his inauguration and all American aid to the war-torn country would be withheld if an investigation into Joe Biden wasn't announced.

Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani, made those and other claims in a televised interview Wednesday night with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow. The day after Parnas said he delivered the message, the U.S. State Department announced that Vice President Mike Pence would no longer be attending the inauguration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Parnas alleged that Trump ordered Pence to stay away at the behest of Giuliani to send a clear message to the incoming Ukrainian administration that they needed to take seriously the demand for an investigation into Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate seen as a potential threat to Trump's 2020 reelection.

Parnas said every communication he had with Zelenskiy's team was at the direction of Giuliani, whom he regularly overheard briefing Trump about their progress by phone.

"President Trump knew exactly what was going on," said Parnas, a Soviet-born Florida businessman who is facing a raft of criminal charges related to campaign finance violations. "He was aware of all my movements. I wouldn't do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani, or the president."

Giuliani called Parnas' statements "sad."

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said Parnas' claims were "100% false."

Meanwhile, a House committee chairman said his panel will investigate what he says are "profoundly alarming" text messages that have raised questions about the possible surveillance of former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch before she was ousted by the Trump administration last spring.

House Democrats on Tuesday night released a trove of documents they obtained from Parnas. The messages show that a Trump donor named Robert F. Hyde disparaged Yovanovitch in messages to Parnas and gave him updates on her location and cellphone use.

Rep. Eliot Engel, a New York Democrat and chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Wednesday that the messages are "profoundly alarming" and "suggest a possible risk" to Yovanovitch's security in Kyiv before she was recalled from her post.

"These threats occurred at the same time that the two men were also discussing President Trump's efforts, through Rudy Giuliani, to smear the ambassador's reputation," Engel said.

He said the committee staff flagged the information for the State Department's Bureau of Diplomatic Security and is seeking assurances that proper steps have been taken to ensure the security of Yovanovitch and the committee staff. He said he also wanted to know what, if anything, the State Department knew about the situation.

"This unprecedented threat to our diplomats must be thoroughly investigated and, if warranted, prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Engel said.

Giuliani did not respond to requests for comment. The White House declined to comment.

Democrats released the files Tuesday as they prepared to send articles of impeachment to the Senate for Trump's trial.

They show Parnas communicating with Giuliani before Yovanovitch's removal, and that he appeared to be pushing claims that Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, were somehow engaged in corruption in Ukraine. The documents include a handwritten note that mentions asking Ukraine's president to investigate "the Biden case."

Among the documents is a screenshot of a previously undisclosed letter from Giuliani to Zelenskiy dated May 10, 2019, which was shortly after Zelenskiy was elected but before he took office. In the letter, Giuliani requests a meeting with Zelenskiy "as personal counsel to President Trump and with his knowledge and consent."

The Associated Press reported in October that Zelenskiy had met three days earlier, on May 7, with a small group of key advisers in Kyiv to seek advice about how to navigate the insistence from Trump and Giuliani for an investigation into the Bidens. They spoke on condition of anonymity because of the diplomatic sensitivity of the issue.

One of the documents released by Democrats is a handwritten note on stationery from the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Vienna that says "get Zalensky to Annonce that the Biden case will be Investigated." Trump asked Zelenskiy in a July 25 call to investigate the Bidens. Hunter Biden served on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma from 2014-19.

Democrats said Parnas' attorney confirmed that Parnas wrote the notes.

The documents -- including phone records, texts and flash drives turned over by Parnas -- were sent to the House Judiciary Committee by three other House panels "to be included as part of the official record that will be transmitted to the Senate along with the Articles of Impeachment," according to a statement. Some of the materials were made public while others were marked as sensitive.

PARNAS AND FRUMAN

Parnas and his business partner, Igor Fruman, both U.S. citizens who emigrated from the former Soviet Union, were indicted last year on charges of conspiracy, making false statements and falsification of records. Prosecutors allege that they made outsize campaign donations to Republican causes after receiving millions of dollars originating from Russia. The men have pleaded innocent.

In several of the documents, Parnas communicated with Giuliani about the removal of Yovanovitch. The ambassador's ouster, ordered by Trump, was at the center of the Democrats' impeachment inquiry. Yovanovitch testified in the House impeachment hearings that she was the victim of a "smear campaign."

Trump in the July call told Zelenskiy that Yovanovitch was "going to go through some things." She had been recalled from her diplomatic post roughly three months earlier.

On April 23, just before Yovanovitch was directed to return to the United States, Giuliani texted Parnas "He fired her again." Parnas texted back, "I pray it happens this time I'll call you tomorrow my brother."

Parnas also received messages from Hyde, who is now running for a U.S. House seat in Connecticut.

After texting about the ambassador, Hyde gave Parnas detailed updates that suggested he was watching her. In one text, Hyde wrote: "She's talked to three people. Her phone is off. Her computer is off." He said she was under heavy security and "we have a person inside."

Hyde at one point texted Parnas that "they are willing to help if we/you would like a price," and "guess you can do anything in Ukraine with money ... is what I was told."

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, said the texts are "deeply disturbing," and the evidence they compiled "certainly suggests that people were surveilling the ambassador."

"What's most disturbing about these texts is that they seem to suggest that there's somebody inside the embassy who's supplying information to Parnas and Hyde about the movement of the ambassador," Schiff said. "So it raises a whole host of troubling questions," he said.

Lawrence Robbins, an attorney for Yovanovitch, called for an investigation into the messages.

In a statement, Joseph Bondy, a lawyer for Parnas, said, "there is no evidence that Mr. Parnas participated, agreed, paid money or took any other steps in furtherance of Mr. Hyde's proposals."

Late Tuesday, Hyde tweeted that he was "never in Kiev," calling the messages a joke that he and his friends wrote "to some dweeb we were playing with that we met a few times while we had a few drinks."

On Twitter, Hyde dismissed the claims as "laughable" and appeared to distance himself from Parnas. He said he would "welcome" an investigation.

UKRAINIAN OFFICIALS

The materials also show that Parnas, a Russian-speaker who helped coordinate Giuliani's outreach to Ukrainian sources, was directly communicating with an array of top Ukrainian officials. Among them was Yuri Lutsenko, at the time Ukraine's top prosecutor and a close political ally of then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who was running for reelection.

The messages, written in Russian, appear to show Lutsenko urging Parnas to force out Yovanovitch in exchange for cooperation regarding Biden. At one point, Lutsenko suggests he won't make any helpful public statements unless "madam" is removed.

"It's just that if you don't make a decision about Madam --you are calling into question all my declarations. Including about B," Lutsenko wrote to Parnas in a March 22 message on WhatsApp.

It's unclear if 'B' refers to Biden or Burisma.

Four days later, Lutsenko told Parnas that work on the case against the owner of the gas company is proceeding successfully and evidence of the money transfers of "B" had been obtained.

"And here you can't even remove one fool :(" Lutsenko laments, again appearing to push for Yovanovitch's ouster.

"She's not a simple fool[,] trust me," Parnas responded. "But she's not getting away."

Parnas, days later, told Lutsenko that "soon everything will turn around and we'll be on the right course." Lutsenko responded that he had copies of payments Burisma made to the investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden.

The next month, Yovanovitch was removed from her post. Lutsenko later said publicly that he found no evidence of wrongdoing under Ukrainian law by Hunter or Joe Biden.

A spokeswoman for Lutsenko did not respond to a message requesting comment.

Information for this article was contributed by Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker, Michael Balsamo, Lisa Mascaro, Zeke Miller and Michael Biesecker of The Associated Press; and by Paul Sonne, Rosalind S. Helderman, Tom Hamburger, Alice Crites and Ashley Parker of The Washington Post.

