Hall of Fame nod well overdue for Harris

From the it's about time category, Cliff Harris has been selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Harris, a native of Des Arc, was a free agent for the Dallas Cowboys out of Ouachita Baptist University who not only made the team but played 10 years and won two Super Bowl rings.

Harris was one of 120 free agents invited to the Cowboys camp, and he made the biggest impression.

The story goes that after a vicious hit, Harris was asked by one of the Cowboy coaches what he wanted, and Harris said, "I just want to hit people."

During his decade on the field, Harris -- nicknamed "Captain Crash" for his hard tackles -- also had 29 interceptions and 16 fumble recoveries.

He's already a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame and the Cowboys' Ring of Honor.

Many feel Harris should have been inducted long ago. It is about time he made it.

. . .

Speaking of the ASHOF, tickets for the March 13 induction banquet are going fast. They can be purchased by going to arksportshalloffame.com.

This year's class includes Veronica Campbell-Brown, Jim Counce, Ike Forte, Anthony Lucas, Gus Malzahn, Ron Marvel, John Tate and the reknowned All-American Red Heads basketball team.

More than 30 of the Red Heads have confirmed they will attend.

The banquet is in the Wally Allen Ballroom in the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

This is the highest sports honor in the state of Arkansas and usually sells out, so visit the website soon or call (501) 313-4158.

. . .

It was inevitable that Bobby Petrino would be a head coach again.

Lots of folks thought he would be a good offensive coordinator, and no doubt he would have been, but he's a strong leader with vision and wants to be a head coach.

So it wasn't a surprise Missouri State pulled him out of Orlando, Fla. -- where he had settled after being terminated by Louisville -- to lead its team to a better place.

The Bears are 13-42 the past five years (1-10 this season), and their last winning season was 2007 when they finished 6-5.

Petrino has his work cut out for him, but don't be suprised if he turns them around in three years and is headed back to a Power Five school.

If anyone can turn the Bears into a winner, it is Petrino.

. . .

Apparently, ESPN's computer needs an oil change or tune-up.

After all the games have been played, its power ratings had Ohio State No. 1, Clemson No. 2 and LSU No. 3.

Not sure how the data that Ohio State lost to Clemson who lost to LSU could make the Buckeyes No. 1, but a suggestion is to re-evaluate what information you are feeding that computer, and think about an overhaul.

. . .

Edward Aschoff was respected, admired and liked by legions in the media.

The ESPN reporter died Christmas Eve, and at the national championship game hundreds of reporters paid their respects by wearing flower stick lapel pins.

Aschoff always wore them.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic started the movement, and the Football Writers Association of America and ESPN quickly followed.

Aschoff was a good person who was friendly to everyone.

. . .

Markquis Nowell, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's sophomore point guard, has been added to the Lou Henson Player of the Year watch list.

The award is given annually to the nation's top mid-major player.

Nowell, a native of Harlem, N.Y., is averaging 18.8 points per game and 2.5 steals.

The Trojans are 11-7 and on a two-game road trip, but return home Wednesday to face Troy at 6:30.

