Hard-hitting Harris added to HOF class

Cliff Harris is shown at the Little Rock Touchdown Club Awards luncheon, held Jan. 9 at the Doubletree by Hilton Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/HELAINE R. WILLIAMS)

DALLAS -- The Dallas Cowboys' contingent in the Pro Football Hall of Fame continues to grow.

Joining former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson, former hard-hitting safety Cliff Harris learned Wednesday morning that he will be the franchise's newest representative in Canton, Ohio.

Harris becomes part of a special centennial class that will be enshrined later this year. Former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue, former New York Giants general manager George Young and former Cleveland receiver Mac Speedie completed the centennial class announced Wednesday. The class of 10 senior candidates, three contributors and two coaches are part of the hall's celebration of the NFL's 100th season.

Five modern-day players will round out the Class of 2020 when they are revealed on Feb. 1, the day before Super Bowl LIV.

Harris, 71, also becomes the 19th person to represent the Cowboys in the Hall of Fame.

Born in Fayetteville, Harris started his football career as a backup quarterback at Hot Springs High School. He moved to Des Arc for his senior season, where he led the Eagles to an undefeated season.

Harris was offered a scholarship to Ouachita Baptist University where he became an accomplished defensive back and quality kick returner. He was named to two All-Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference teams and was part of the 1966 AIC football championship team as a freshman.

Harris was not chosen in the 1970 NFL Draft, but the Cowboys invited him to training camp and he signed as a free agent. He played 10 years for the Cowboys, appeared in five Super Bowls and was selected to six consecutive Pro Bowls. Harris retired from football at 31.

He finished his Cowboys career with 29 interceptions and 16 fumble recoveries. He was at his best in the playoffs with six interceptions in 21 postseason games. He is a member of the Cowboys' Ring of Honor and a member of the 1970s all-decade team.

Johnson got the Cowboys procession underway Sunday evening when David Baker, the president of the hall, surprised the former Cowboys coach with the news in the Fox Studios at the half of Sunday's playoff game between Green Bay and Seattle. Johnson led the Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships in the early 1990s and set the stage for another.

Johnson played at the University of Arkansas and was an All-Southwest Conference defensive lineman his senior season the on the Razorbacks' 1964 national championship team. He was later the Razorbacks' defensive line coach in 1973-76.

Tagliabue replaced Pete Rozelle as league commissioner in 1989 and served 17 years, during which there was labor peace, expansion to 32 teams and widespread upgrades in stadiums. The NFL's television revenue under Tagliabue skyrocketed, and he helped establish a pension system for former players.

The issue that seemed to keep him from earlier selection to the hall was how the NFL dealt with concussions and head trauma. But, as with all commissioners, Tagliabue was doing the bidding of his bosses, the team owners. He made some unwise comments about the connection between concussions and football for which he later apologized.

"Deep appreciation to the Hall of Fame and just as much to all the people who worked with me for almost 50 years in the NFL," Tagliabue said. "Football is the ultimate team sport, we were not playing the game on the field ... the team was people who worked for me at the NFL and the teams and our partners."

Current Commissioner Roger Goodell noted that Tagliabue is "a guy who made such a difference to the game. I think when you look back at his career, he brought it into the modern era and not only from a business standpoint. He understood how a community and the NFL have to operate together ultimately."

Young, who also worked under Tagliabue in the league office, was a front-office executive for the Colts and Dolphins before joining -- and turning around -- a moribund Giants franchise. New York won two Super Bowls under his guidance.

"George is certainly very deserving of being in the Hall of Fame," Giants co-owner John Mara said. "My only regret is that he's not around to enjoy this. He took our organization from being in last place and not having a lot of respect around the league to being a Super Bowl champion. He made every football department in our organization more professional. He changed the reputation and level of respect that our team had for the better."

Speedie was part of the unstoppable Cleveland Browns offense in the AAFC and then in the NFL. As one of two primary targets for quarterback Otto Graham, along with Dante Lavelli -- both already are in the hall -- Speedie averaged 16.1 yards on 349 receptions and scored 32 touchdowns. Twice he gained more than 1,000 yards receiving.

Another member of the Steel Curtain, safety Donnie Shell, made it as did fellow safety Bobby Dillon and defensive tackle Alex Karras. Shell is the 10th man from the Pittsburgh dynasty of the 1970s to be elected, and the fifth from the defense that dominated the NFL.

Also, Duke Slater, one of the NFL's first black players, defensive standout Ed Sprinkle and NFL Films pioneer Steve Sabol were announced. So were wide receiver Harold Carmichael and offensive tackles Winston Hill and Jim Covert.

Sports on 01/16/2020