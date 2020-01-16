State's high court upholds damages against Little Rock in dispute with landlord

The City of Little Rock's attempt to force the closure of a large apartment complex on Christmas week in 2015 violated the due-process rights of both the owner and several tenants of the property, the Arkansas Supreme Court said in a ruling Thursday upholding a lower court's award of $432,744 in damages to the owners.

The 6-1 decision by the justices, however, sent several tenants at the property on Colonel Glenn Road back to a lower court to seek damages for their claims of distress and mental anguish that resulted result of the city's actions.

City officials had been overseeing ongoing repairs to the 141-unit complex for over a year when on Dec. 21, 2015 Fire Chief Gregory Summers ordered the closure of the property due to numerous alleged safety issues and gave tenants a week to vacate.

[DOCUMENT: Read Arkansas Supreme Court's ruling » arkansasonline.com/117ruling]

The owners, Alexander Apartments LLC, successfully appealed for a restraining order to stop the forced evictions. The complex has continued to operate since.

The complex owners also argued that the city violated state law by not setting up a process to appeal the city's order. As a result of the city's attempt to shut down the unit and relocate tenants, the owners alleged that the complex suffered an increase in vacancies, which it argued the city was liable for.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Alice Gray agreed, and in 2018 awarded damages to Alexander Apartments.

Writing for the majority in Thursday's decision, Chief Justice Dan Kemp upheld that ruling, saying "The urgent situation described by the City was belied by its own delay."

Michael Shannon, an attorney for Alexander Apartments, said Thursday that the ruling "vindicated," Gray's earlier decision.

Still left awaiting damages, however, are four tenants of the apartment complex, Melody Branch, Carolyn Ford, Ingram Murphy and Linda Wheeler.

Kemp's decision found that the $52,000 awarded collectively to those tenants by Gray was based in part of factors that the city was not responsible for, such as distress caused when two of the tenants later had to vacate their apartments due to a gas leak. The Supreme Court remanded the tenants claims for damages back to the Circuit Court for further hearings.

Associate Justice Josephine "Jo" Hart dissented from the majority's opinion.