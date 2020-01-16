Today's games
4A-3
Jonesboro Westside at Pocahontas*
4A-5
eStem at Pulaski Academy
3A-3
Piggott at Gosnell*
Walnut Ridge at Hoxie*
Trumann at Osceola*
Manila at Rivercrest*
3A-8
Rison at DeWitt
2A-3
Rector at Riverside*
2A-5 NORTH
Quitman at Pangburn
2A-7
Horatio at Gurdon
2A-8
Junction City at Fordyce
1A-7
Mountain Pine at Umpire
Nonconference
Bauxite at Jacksonville Lighthouse
Bay at Clarendon
Kingston at Lead Hill
Midland at Buffalo Island
Nemo Vista at Timbo
Southwest Christian at Arkansas Christian
*Girls only
Tournaments
First National Bank
Battle for the Border
At Corning
Crowley's Ridge vs. Corning JV
Southland, Mo. vs. Maynard
Walnut Ridge vs. Piggott
Corning vs. Ridgefield Christian
Southwest Arkansas Shootout
At Bradley
Girls
Blevins at Emerson
Sports on 01/16/2020
Print Headline: High school basketball schedule