Horace ready for Arkansas trip, visit with Cooper

Former Arkansas tight end commitment Allen Horace will make his way to Fayetteville on Friday for an official visit.

Horace, 6-5, 242 pounds, of Crockett, Texas, picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Nebraska, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech in April, but re-opened his recruiting after the firing of former coach Chad Morris.

He is looking forward to meeting coach Sam Pittman and staff.

“Just ready to meet the new coaching staff and get a feel for the people who will be at the facilities,” Horace said.

His brother Cole is expected to visit with him. National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Horace a 3-star prospect.

Horace is also excellent on the hardwood and has thrown the discus and ran the 400 meters in track and field.

He recorded 29 catches for 468 yards and 9 touchdowns as a senior. Horace recorded 29 catches for 468 yards and 9 touchdowns as a junior and averaged 16 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.1 steals per game in basketball.

Horace has been impressed with tight ends coach Jon Cooper.

“What I know of him he’s really cool. Ready to meet him tomorrow,” Horace said. “He’s real down to earth and we talk on the phone and text, too.”

He plans to visit Texas-San Antonio on Jan. 24 and Ole Miss on Jan. 31.