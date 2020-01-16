• Bob Vollmer, 102, Indiana's oldest state employee, said "your body tells you when it's time to go" while announcing his retirement after nearly six decades as a surveyor for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, and he plans to spend his time reading, farming and traveling to the South Pacific.

• Roger Clark, 53, who resigned as a teacher at L.H. Williams Elementary School in Macon, Ga., after the school reported that he grabbed two 7-year-old students and shoved them against the wall, was arrested and charged with simple battery, sheriff's deputies said.

• Pete Lucido, a 59-year-old Michigan state senator, apologized after telling a young female reporter that teenagers from an all-boys Catholic high school could "have a lot of fun" with her, prompting legislative leaders to request a sexual harassment investigation.

• Dean McBaine, 31, of Jefferson City, Mo., convicted of blowing up his ex-wife's Mini Cooper with a bomb that he and his half brother constructed out of fireworks and Tiki torch fuel, was sentenced to five years in federal prison and ordered to pay $34,705.21 in restitution.

• Sebastian Seusing and his wife, Camille, poured a bucket of honey on the steps of Germany's Agriculture Ministry to protest the use of a glyphosate-based herbicide that they say was sprayed on their fields outside Berlin and destroyed 4 tons of honey, costing them $69,000.

• Robert Hickman, the police chief of Port Clinton, Ohio, said officers had searched outside and "had no reason to believe" anyone was in a locked, abandoned house where the body of 14-year-old Harley Dilly, who had been missing three weeks, was found trapped inside the chimney.

• Ann Kirkpatrick, a Democratic congresswoman representing Arizona, said she is "ready to admit that I, like countless other Americans, suffer from this disease," in a statement announcing that she is taking time off to seek treatment for alcohol dependence after a "serious" fall.

• Deionna Young, 26, a former manager at an Oklahoma Arby's who pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting a customer who she said spat on her, will serve 20 years in prison.

• Paula James, 68, who has dementia and disappeared last week near Butte Meadows, Calif., was discovered alive in her snowbound sport utility vehicle, authorities said.

A Section on 01/16/2020