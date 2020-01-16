Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

In the news

Today at 3:43 a.m. | Updated January 16, 2020 at 3:43 a.m.

Bob Vollmer, 102, Indiana's oldest state employee, said "your body tells you when it's time to go" while announcing his retirement after nearly six decades as a surveyor for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, and he plans to spend his time reading, farming and traveling to the South Pacific.

Roger Clark, 53, who resigned as a teacher at L.H. Williams Elementary School in Macon, Ga., after the school reported that he grabbed two 7-year-old students and shoved them against the wall, was arrested and charged with simple battery, sheriff's deputies said.

Pete Lucido, a 59-year-old Michigan state senator, apologized after telling a young female reporter that teenagers from an all-boys Catholic high school could "have a lot of fun" with her, prompting legislative leaders to request a sexual harassment investigation.

Dean McBaine, 31, of Jefferson City, Mo., convicted of blowing up his ex-wife's Mini Cooper with a bomb that he and his half brother constructed out of fireworks and Tiki torch fuel, was sentenced to five years in federal prison and ordered to pay $34,705.21 in restitution.

Sebastian Seusing and his wife, Camille, poured a bucket of honey on the steps of Germany's Agriculture Ministry to protest the use of a glyphosate-based herbicide that they say was sprayed on their fields outside Berlin and destroyed 4 tons of honey, costing them $69,000.

Robert Hickman, the police chief of Port Clinton, Ohio, said officers had searched outside and "had no reason to believe" anyone was in a locked, abandoned house where the body of 14-year-old Harley Dilly, who had been missing three weeks, was found trapped inside the chimney.

Ann Kirkpatrick, a Democratic congresswoman representing Arizona, said she is "ready to admit that I, like countless other Americans, suffer from this disease," in a statement announcing that she is taking time off to seek treatment for alcohol dependence after a "serious" fall.

Deionna Young, 26, a former manager at an Oklahoma Arby's who pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting a customer who she said spat on her, will serve 20 years in prison.

Paula James, 68, who has dementia and disappeared last week near Butte Meadows, Calif., was discovered alive in her snowbound sport utility vehicle, authorities said.

A Section on 01/16/2020

Print Headline: In the news

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT