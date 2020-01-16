Jonesboro arrests wrap up 3-year drug-trafficking probe

A major drug-trafficking network in northeast Arkansas was disrupted Wednesday when federal, state and local law enforcement officers made multiple arrests in Jonesboro to complete part of a task-force investigation that began nearly three years ago.

Cody Hiland, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, and Diane Upchurch, special agent in charge of the FBI's Little Rock field office, later announced that seven defendants were in custody as a result of the investigation that began in March 2016 by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.

While Wednesday's arrests included the seizure of more than 5 pounds of methamphetamine and six guns, the ongoing overall investigation involves the seizure of more than 12 pounds of methamphetamine and 31 guns, they said.

According to Hiland and Upchurch, the large-scale drug operation is headed by Eiichi Moore, "a known member of the Crip gang."

They said Wednesday's arrests were made in conjunction with five indictments handed up Jan. 7 that name eight people. The indictments charge Moore, 41, along with fellow Jonesboro residents Lakendra Thomas, 27, and Julian Woods, 33, with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

They include other charges against Jonesboro residents Alva Turner, 42, who was in state custody; and Lawrence Cannon, 49; Mike Crockett, 31; and Percy Law Jr., 39.

The officials said an additional co-conspirator has been indicted but hasn't been arrested. That person's name wasn't released.

"During this morning's arrests, police announced their presence at Moore's residence and immediately heard shots fired from inside the home," according to a news release. "Officers confirmed that Moore fired the shots while he and Thomas were in the master bedroom. Moore fired towards the living room, where minor children were sleeping. No one was injured."

The defendants whose indictments were announced Wednesday are accused of being responsible for 5 pounds of intercepted methamphetamine that has a street value ranging from $35,000 to $50,000, and six guns. Among the guns seized from the defendants was a semi-automatic firearm with an extended capacity magazine to hold extra ammunition and an AR-15 rifle. Also seized were cocaine, drug paraphernalia and over $35,000 in cash.

"Our goal with this [task force] investigation was to reduce the flow of illegal drugs by identifying and targeting major traffickers within our state," Upchurch said. "Today's operation shows what can be accomplished by Arkansas law enforcement when we work together to counter the scourge of drugs and end the violence drug traffickers instill in our communities."

The operation involved the FBI; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Arkansas State Police; the Jonesboro Police Department; the Craighead County sheriff's office and the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin O'Leary.

