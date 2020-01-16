Lewis, Alabama hammer Auburn

Seton Hall guard Myles Cale (22) celebrates with center Ike Obiagu (21) following an NCAA college basketball game against Butler in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Seton Hall defeated Butler 78-70. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Nate Oats and Alabama had two achievements to celebrate: a huge win and knocking rival Auburn from the dwindling ranks of the unbeaten.

Kira Lewis Jr. scored 25 points and the Crimson Tide easily handled the fourth-ranked Tigers with an 83-64 rout on Wednesday night.

"We've been needing this signature win," said Oats, the Tide's first-year coach. "We were close a few times. If we're going to make a run and try to play in the NCAA Tournament, you've got to get these signature wins.

"It's good to get that monkey off our back."

All the better when it comes against your much-hyped in-state rival.

The Crimson Tide (9-7, 2-2 SEC) led wire-to-wire. The Tigers (15-1, 3-1) had a miserable shooting night and left No. 7 San Diego State (18-0) as the nation's last unbeaten team.

"To be able to beat a good team in Alabama on their floor you've got to be very good, and we didn't even come close," Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said.

Lewis scored 17 points in the second half for Alabama. He was 8 of 14 from the field and made 8 of 9 free throws.

SOUTH CAROLINA 81,

NO. 10 KENTUCKY 78

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Freshman Jermaine Couisnard hit a three-pointer as the buzzer sounded and South Carolina rallied from 14 points down in the second half to stun No. 10 Kentucky.

Couisnard had a career-high 26 points, including his game-winner that banked in for the Gamecocks (9-7, 1-2). When it went through the net, Couisnard and his teammates ran around the court in celebration as the fans errupted in cheers.

Moments earlier, Immanuel Quickly banked home a shot with 4.1 seconds to go that tied things at 78. Quickly led Kentucky (12-4, 3-1) with 20 points.

NO. 2 BAYLOR 68,

IOWA STATE 55

WACO, Texas -- Davion Mitchell had 17 points, scoring just before and after halftime as No. 2 Baylor started stretching its lead, and the Bears beat Iowa State for their 13th win in a row.

Baylor (14-1, 4-0) is the only Big 12 team to make it through the first four conference games without a loss.

Rasir Bolton and Prentiss Nixon both had nine points for Iowa State (8-8, 1-3).

Jared Butler had 19 points and five assists to lead the Bears.

NO. 18 SETON HALL 78,

NO. 5 BUTLER 70

INDIANAPOLIS -- Myles Powell scored 19 of his 29 points in the second half and Romaro Gill matched his career high with 17 points to lead No. 18 Seton Hall back from a 10-point halftime deficit for a victory at No. 5 Butler.

The Pirates (13-4, 5-0 Big East) closed the game on a 13-4 run to win their seventh in a row. They are the only team still unbeaten in league play.

Quincy McKnight had 11 points, 13 assists and 7 rebounds.

Kamar Baldwin had 19 points and six assists to lead the Bulldogs (15-2, 3-1). Jordan Tucker had 14 points and 10 rebounds as Butler's six-game winning streak ended.

NO. 9 FLORIDA STATE 54,

VIRGINIA 50

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Devin Vassell scored 18 points, including a three-pointer and a pair of free throws in the final seconds, and Florida State beat Virginia.

Anthony Polite came off the bench to drill four three-pointers for the Seminoles (15-2, 5-1 ACC), who have won eight in a row and 15 of their last 16.

Mamadi Diakite scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting for Virginia (11-5, 3-3), which turned it over 18 times and made just 21 shots from the floor.

TEMPLE 65,

NO. 15 WICHITA STATE 53

PHILADELPHIA -- Quinton Rose scored 19 points and Temple used a strong defensive performance to upset No. 16 Wichita State.

Jake Forrester and Monty Scott each chipped in 11 points for the Owls (10-6, 2-3 American Athletic Conference), who snapped a three-game losing streak while defeating a ranked opponent for the 13th consecutive seasons.

James Echenique scored 20 points and Jamarius Burton added 16 for the Shockers (15-2, 3-1).

GEORGETOWN 83,

No. 25 CREIGHTON 80

WASHINGTON -- Omer Yurtseven had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Mac McClung scored 19 points and Georgetown beat Creighton.

The Hoyas (12-6, 2-3 Big East) went on a 13-2 run early in the second half and never looked back as Coach Patrick Ewing picked up his first win over the Bluejays in five tries.

Marcus Zegarowski led the Bluejays (13-5, 2-3) with 20 points while Denzel Mahoney added 19 off the bench.

SEC

GEORGIA 80,

TENNESSEE 63

ATHENS, Ga. -- Freshman Anthony Edwards scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half, pushing Georgia to a big lead that carried the Bulldogs to a victory over Tennessee.

After a brutal three-game stretch against ranked teams, Georgia (11-5, 1-2) romped past the Volunteers.

Tennessee (10-6, 2-2) showed a bit of life with a 9-0 run in the opening minutes, but the Bulldogs dominated the rest of the way.

Sports on 01/16/2020