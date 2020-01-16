NLR restaurant fight leaves man dead

A window (left) is boarded up Wednesday at the Chicken King restaurant in North Little Rock after it was shattered when a man was thrown through it during a fight Tuesday afternoon. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

A restaurant employee who smashed through a plate-glass window Tuesday afternoon during a fight with a co-worker died from his injuries Wednesday, authorities said.

North Little Rock police were sent around 1 p.m. to the 2700 block of MacArthur Drive after receiving reports of an injured person. Police officers discovered that an employee at the Chicken King had smashed through a window and suffered serious injuries, said Sgt. Amy Cooper, a North Little Rock police spokeswoman.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Paralee Chrestman, an employee at the Liquor 4 Less store next-door to the restaurant, said she looked out the window Tuesday and saw a bloodied man run across the street toward the Super Stop, which is where first-responders found him.

"It's really sad that a life was lost," Chrestman said. "It was just two guys fighting. No one expects something like that to happen."

A photo is being spread on social media of the bloodstained floor behind the counter inside the Super Stop where the injured man collapsed.

Cooper said the man died Wednesday morning. She declined to provide more details about the man's injuries. She did confirm that detectives are investigating the case as a homicide. No charges have been filed.

Police said they are withholding the name of the deceased man until his next-of-kin can be notified. The name of the other person involved in the fight also hasn't been released.

An employee at the Chicken King said his boss would not comment because the incident is still under investigation. A clerk at the Super Stop also declined to comment Wednesday.

Metro on 01/16/2020