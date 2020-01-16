North Little Rock water park pays penalty after investigation finds child labor violations

A North Little Rock water park has paid $5,559 in civil penalties to resolve child labor violations that were found in the park during a federal investigation.

Aquapark LLC, which operates Wild River Country in North Little Rock, was investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, according to a news release.

Investigators found the company employed 14- and 15-year-olds to work past 7 p.m. on days when school was in session, according to the release, and for more than eight hours on days when school was not in session, in violation of the law.

“This case should serve as a reminder for those companies that employ large numbers of minors to familiarize themselves with federal labor standards, and to ensure they comply with child labor requirements,” said Wage and Hour Division district director Hanz Grünauer in the release. “Employers can avoid child labor violations when they understand the rules and train their employees who hire and manage minors.”