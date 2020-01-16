New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson goes to the basket before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Williamson is not scheduled to play. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

BASKETBALL

Zion's debut set for Jan. 22

Zion Williamson, the top choice in last summer's NBA Draft, is scheduled to make his regular season debut for the Pelicans on Jan. 22 when New Orleans hosts the San Antonio Spurs, Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin said Wednesday. The former Duke star has missed New Orleans' first 41 games this season while rehabilitating from arthroscopic surgery to repair the lateral meniscus in his right knee. The timeline set for his return calls for him to miss three more games, starting with Thursday night's home game against Utah. Griffin also indicated that Williamson's minutes will be closely monitored and likely limited for the time being. The Pelicans have gone 15-26 without Williamson, but have won nine of their last 13 to pull within four games of the final Western Conference playoff spot with half the season left.

Gafford hurts right thumb

Chicago Bulls center Daniel Gafford left Wednesday night's game against Washington after he dislocated his right thumb on a steal. Gafford's thumb was bent back after he picked off a pass by Ian Mahinmi early in the first quarter. The 6-foot-11 Gafford called timeout and ran off the court in the direction of the Bulls' locker room. X-rays were negative, and the team said he is expected to miss two to four weeks. Gafford (El Dorado, Arkansas Razorbacks) was selected by Chicago in the second round of last year's draft. He was averaging 4.9 points and 2.5 rebounds coming into the game.

Warriors sign guard Lee

Guard Damion Lee signed a multiyear contract with the Warriors on Wednesday as expected given his time as a two-way player had expired and Golden State wanted to keep him for the remainder of the season. The team also brought back forward Marquese Chriss as a two-way player after he had been waived to clear room for Lee's promotion. With Lee coming up, that left an open two-way spot and Chriss came through waivers and was available. The 22-year-old Chriss will split time with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League.

BASEBALL

Rangers acquire 1B Travis

The Texas Rangers acquired first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis from Boston on Wednesday in a trade that sent left-hander Jeffrey Springs to the Red Sox. The addition of Travis came on the same day the Rangers announced the signing of Todd Frazier, another right-handed hitter who can play first base. Texas plans to use Frazier primarily at third. The 26-year-old Travis has spent all six years of his professional career with the Boston organization. He was a second-round pick in the 2014 amateur draft. Travis made the opening day roster for the first time last year and appeared in a career-high 59 games over four stints with the Red Sox, hitting .215 with 6 home runs and 16 RBI.

Yanks trade LHP to Marlins

Left-hander Stephen Tarpley was traded from the New York Yankees to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday for third baseman James Nelson and $50,000 payable on Feb. 15. Tarpley was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Saturday to clear a roster spot when outfielder Brett Gardner's contract was finalized. The 26-year-old Tarpley was 1-0 with two saves and a 5.88 ERA last year in one start and 30 relief appearances. He was acquired by the Yankees in the 2016 trade that sent right-hander Ivan Nova to Pittsburgh.

FOOTBALL

Clemson WR enters draft

Clemson's leader in receiving yards and touchdowns, Tee Higgins, is forgoing his final college season to enter the NFL Draft. Higgins announced his decision Wednesday on social media. Higgins is 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver from Oak Ridge, Tenn. He had 1,167 yards on 59 catches with 13 touchdowns as the Tigers (14-1) won the ACC championship.

Six leaving LSU for NFL

Receiver Justin Jefferson and safety Grant Delpit are among a half dozen players from LSU's national championship team who've stated their intention to enter this spring's NFL Draft. Offensive linemen Saahdiq Charles and Lloyd Cushnberry, and linebackers Patrick Queen and Jacob Phillips also announced their intention to turn pro. Jefferson led LSU in catches with 111 and ranked second on the team with 1,540 yards receiving, finishing with nine catches for 106 yards in a 42-25 victory over Clemson in Monday night's national title game in New Orleans. Delpit was a first-team All-American in 2018 whose production also picked up in the closing weeks of the season. He had five solo tackles, a sack and forced fumble in the national title game. He also intercepted two passes this season.

USC tackle to skip senior year

Southern California left tackle Austin Jackson will skip his senior season to enter the NFL Draft. Jackson announced his decision Wednesday. Jackson was the anchor of USC's much-improved offensive line last season. The 6-foot-6 junior was named to the All-Pac-12 first team. Jackson's achievements were even more impressive because he donated bone marrow to his younger sister, Autumn, less than a month before the start of training camp.

Gleason honored for ALS work

Former NFL player Steve Gleason has received the Congressional Gold Medal -- the highest civilian honor bestowed by Congress -- for his work as an advocate for people with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. "This award represents the people of the United States of America and is a sublime honor for me," Gleason, who no longer can speak on his own, said through a computer-generated voice. "It represents some joy, some encouragement and some triumphs for the tens of thousands of families living with ALS and others living with disabilities or experiencing anguish, tragedy or adversity."

Chargers' Gates retires

Antonio Gates was hoping to get a final chance at reaching the Super Bowl. However the teams that he thought would be a good fit ended up not making the postseason. Gates said during a conference call on Wednesday he received some calls at midseason about playing, but that he was waiting to see how the playoff field would develop. Gates is retiring following a 16-year career, all with the Chargers. "Looking back at the season I was optimistic of coming back and having the opportunity win. I know how injuries occur, kind of like how Marshawn Lynch came back," he said. "About Week 12 or 13 things looked like they weren't going to happen and I felt like it was time to move on."

HOCKEY

Knights fire head coach

Gerard Gallant was abruptly fired by the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday less than two years after leading them to the Stanley Cup Final in their first season of existence and winning NHL coach of the year honors along the way. Peter DeBoer, fired last month by the San Jose Sharks, takes over immediately and will be the Vegas coach the rest of the season. General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced the change in the aftermath of a 4-2 loss to Buffalo on Tuesday night that dropped Vegas out of a playoff position in the Western Conference.

