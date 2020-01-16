Pelosi’s team of impeachment managers

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference to announce impeachment managers on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. With Pelosi from left are Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Pelosi, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif. and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has chosen seven lawmakers to prosecute the House’s case that accuses President Donald Trump of abusing his office and obstructing Congress’ probe into what happened. Here’s a look at Pelosi’s team of managers:

Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, 59

The California Democrat led the impeachment investigation of Trump’s request that Ukraine announce an investigation into the family of former Vice President Joe Biden, even as the president held up military aid to the U.S. ally. Schiff is a former federal prosecutor.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, 72

The New York Democrat wrote the impeachment articles against Trump based on Schiff’s investigation report. Nadler also led hearings on former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s 2016 election meddling. Pelosi noted that Nadler served as the top Democrat on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties for more than a dozen years.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, 72

The California Democrat is a veteran of three presidential impeachment inquiries. She was on the Judiciary Committee during the 1998 and 1999 proceedings against President Bill Clinton. And she was a Judiciary Committee staffer during the impeachment inquiry against President Richard Nixon, who resigned before he could be impeached.

Rep. Val Demings, 62

The Florida Democrat is a member of both Schiff’s and Nadler’s committees. She served in the Orlando, Fla., Police Department for nearly three decades, becoming the first woman to lead it as chief.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, 49

The New York Democrat is the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus. He is a corporate lawyer and former state assemblyman.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, 69

The Texas Democrat is a member of the freshman class that helped flip the House from Republican control last year. She is a former presiding judge of the Houston Municipal System and a former state senator.

Rep. Jason Crow, 40

The Colorado Democrat is a lawyer and veteran. He was one of the seven Democratic freshmen with national security credentials who signed an op-ed last year calling for impeachment proceedings, clearing the way for Pelosi to start them.