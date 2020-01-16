Pot-themed sub shop prepares to open in Little Rock; Walk-On's debut pushed back

Customers line up outside a Cheba Hut restaurant in this undated photo provided by the company. Franchise holders Hunter and Darcie Fletcher said they plan to open Cheba Hut restaurants in Little Rock, Conway and Fayetteville.

We don't yet have a firm opening date for Arkansas' first outlet for Cheba Hut, 10825 Kanis Road, Little Rock, in a storefront that previously housed an outlet of Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes. But there is now a website — chebahut.com/little-rock — and a Facebook page — facebook.com/ChebaHutLittleRock, where late-December posts indicated that "We hope to be open in February" and that the establishment is hiring: "All positions, full time and part time! Interested? Send us an email at littlerock@chebahut.com."

The Colorado-based sub-shop chain/franchise operation "has built its brand around cannabis-theme eateries" (cheba, also spelled cheeba, or chiba, is slang for marijuana and a couple of variations are slang for marijuana); the menu features sandwiches named for various pot varieties, including Jamaican Red, Thai Stick, Acapulco Gold and Silver Haze; sweets include Rice Krispies bars and, of course, brownies; and "cottonmouth cures" include iced tea, soft drinks and Kool-Aid. Most outlets also have a full bar that features signature cocktails named Dirty Hippie, Hash Can and Cheba Rita. However, nothing the restaurant serves, food or drink, actually contains any cannabis compounds. Franchisees Hunter and Darcie Fletcher are also looking at opening "joints" in Conway and Fayetteville.

The opening, originally targeted for Monday, has been pushed back to Feb. 3 for Arkansas' first outlet of Baton Rouge-based Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, previously known as Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar, at 955 S. Amity Road, Conway. Hours will be 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday. We're still trying to track down a listed phone number. Meanwhile, Gordon Sizemore, Walk-On's senior director of new restaurant openings, confirms a second Arkansas location is pending at 4050 S. J.B. Hunt Drive, Rogers, expected to open mid-February.

The Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism will announce the finalists for the 2020 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Arkansas Heritage building, 1100 North St., Little Rock. The program recognizes legendary restaurants, proprietors and food-theme events from across the state. The winners will be announced Feb. 24.

Taste of Home, a publisher of magazines with a website, has listed Little Rock's Dempsey Bakery, 323 S. Cross St., as Arkansas' best bakery (tasteofhome.com/collection/best-bakery-in-every-state). "For folks with food allergies, Dempsey Bakery is heaven-sent," says the listing. "All of their baked goods — pies, cakes, cookies and breads — are gluten-, soy- and nut-free. They also make treats free of eggs and dairy. Customers rave about how delicious their products are, and that you can't tell that anything is missing." Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. The phone number is (501) 375-2257; visit dempseybakery.com.

