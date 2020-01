Professional tennis results

ATP/WTA

Adelaide International

At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $546,355

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA -- Results Wednesday from Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round Of 16

Alex Bolt, Australia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff (7), Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (2), Canada, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-3, 7-6 (0).

Women's Singles

Round Of 16

Aryna Sabalenka (6), Belarus, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Marketa Vondrousova (8), Czech Republic, def. Arina Rodionova, Australia, 6-0, 6-0.

Belinda Bencic (4), Switzerland, def. Julia Goerges, Germany, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4).

Quarterfinal

Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (4), Slovakia, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, and Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-4, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Japan, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

Semifinal

Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Gabriela Dabrowski (3), Canada, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (3), 10-5.

ATP World Tour

ASB Classic

At ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand

Purse: $546,355

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND -- Results Wednesday from ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round Of 16

Ugo Humbert, France, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-1, 6-4.

Kyle Edmund, Britain, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Denis Shapovalov (2), Canada, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

John Millman, Australia, def. Karen Khachanov (3), Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round Of 16

Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-3, 1-1, ret.

Quarterfinal

Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (4), United States, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Dominic Inglot, Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

Luke Bambridge, Britain, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Henri Kontinen (3), Finland, 6-3, 6-4.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Divij Sharan, India, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 11-9.

WTA

Hobart International

At Hobart International Tennis Centre, Hobart, Australia

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

HOBART, AUSTRALIA -- Results Wednesday from Hobart International at Hobart International Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round Of 16

Elena Rybakina (3), Kazakhstan, def. Alize Cornet, France, 7-5, 6-3.

Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-1, 6-0.

Heather Watson, Britain, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Kirsten Flipkens and Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Sam Stosur and Lizette Cabrera, Australia, 6-1, 7-6.

