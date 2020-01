This week's golf events

PGA TOUR

EVENT The American Express

SITE La Quinta, Calif.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE TPC Stadium Course (Par 72, 7,113 yards); PGA West Nicklaus Tournament (Par 72, 7,159 yards); La Quinta CC (Par 72, 7,060 yards)

PURSE $6.7 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1,206,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Adam Long

ARKANSANS ENTERED Sebastian Cappelen, Austin Cook, Andrew Landry

TV Golf Channel, Today-Sunday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

EUROPEAN TOUR

EVENT Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

SITE Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

SCHEDULE Wednesday-Sunday

COURSE Abu Dhabi CC

PURSE $7 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1,024,195

DEFENDING CHAMPION Shane Lowry

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, today, 5 a.m.-7 a.m.; Friday, 1 a.m.-4 a.m. and 5 a.m.-7 a.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30 a.m.-7 a.m.

LPGA

EVENT Diamond Resort Tournament of Champions

SITE Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Four Season Golf & Sports Club Orlando (Par 71, 6,645 yards)

PURSE $1.2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $180,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Eun-Hee Ji

ARKANSANS ENTERED Gaby Lopez

TV Golf Channel, Today-Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.; NBC, Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

SITE Ka-upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

SCHEDULE Today-Saturday

COURSE Hualalai GC (Par 72, 7,053 yards)

PURSE $1.8 million

WINNER'S SHARE $305,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Tom Lehman

ARKANSANS ENTERED John Daly

TV Golf Channel, Today-Saturday, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

KORN FERRY TOUR

EVENT Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar

SITE Nassau, Bahamas

SCHEDULE Sunday-Wednesday

COURSE Royal Blue Golf Club (Par 72, 7,153 yards)

PURSE $600,000

WINNER'S SHARE $108,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Rafael Campos

ARKANSANS ENTERED Nicolas Echavarria, David Lingmerth, Taylor Moore, Tag Ridings. NOTE Matt Atkins and Ethan Tracy are alternates.

TV Golf Channel, Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Monday-Tuesday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

