TONIGHT’S GAMES

UALR men at Coastal Carolina

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE HTC Center, Conway, S.C.

RECORDS UALR 11-7, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference; Coastal Carolina 11-7, 4-3

SERIES Coastal Carolina leads 5-0

RADIO KKPT-FM, 94.1, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

COASTAL CAROLINA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G DeVante' Jones, 6-1, So. 15.9 5.5

G Keishawn Brewton, 6-2, Jr. 14.6 2.2

G Garrick Green, 6-6, Jr. 8.4 5.5

F Isaac Hippolyte, 6-7, So. 3.4 4.8

F Tommy Burton, 6-8, Sr. 11.1 6.7

COACH Cliff Ellis (241-171 in 13 seasons at Coastal Carolina)

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Jaizec Lottie, 6-1, Jr. 6.9 2.6

G Jovan Stulic, 6-5, Fr. 4.0 1.8

G Ben Coupet Jr., 6-7, Jr. 14.0 3.0

F Kamani Johnson, 6-7, So. 10.3 7.2

F Ruot Monyyong, 6-10, Jr. 12.1 10.2

COACH Darrell Walker (21-28 in two seasons at UALR)

TEAM COMPARISON

COASTAL CAROLINA UALR

80.4 Points for 68.9

73.3 Points against 66.9

+7.1 Rebound margin +5.5

-0.6 Turnover margin -2.4

46.0 FG pct. 45.5

37.6 3-pt pct. 32.2

69.4 FT pct. 69.0

CHALK TALK UALR and Coastal Carolina both have five players averaging double figures in scoring. ... UALR junior forward Ruot Monyyong has logged six consecutive double-doubles. ... Coastal Carolina has the top-ranked scoring offense in the Sun Belt (80.4 ppg). ... Coastal Carolina sophomore guard DeVante' Jones leads the league in assists, averaging 5.7 per game.

Arkansas St. men at Appalachian St.

WHEN 6 p.m. Central WHERE Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, N.C. RECORDS Arkansas State 12-6, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference; Appalachian State 9-9, 3-4 SERIES Arkansas State leads 5-4 RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

APPALACHIAN STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Justin Forrest, 6-2, Jr. 18.4 3.8 G Adrian Delph, 6-3, So. 10.0 4.6 G/F Donovan Gregory, 6-5, Fr. 2.9 3.2 F Kendall Lewis, 6-7, Fr. 6.9 4.3 F Hunter Seacat, 6-9, Sr. 5.6 4.4 COACH Dustin Kerns (9-9 in one season at Appalachian State) ARKANSAS STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Fr. 11.6 3.4 G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Jr. 11.1 3.4 G Canberk Kus, 6-6, Sr. 11.3 4.9 G Melo Eggleston, 6-8, So. 10.4 5.6 F J.J. Matthews, 6-9, Jr. 9.3 4.4 COACH Mike Balado (36-46 in three seasons at Arkansas State)

TEAM COMPARISON

APP STATE ARK STATE 67.9 Points for 69.1 65.9 Points against 69.3 +0.8 Rebound margin -0.7 +0.7 Turnover margin +1.7 43.0 FG pct. 44.0 30.1 3-pt pct. 34.2 64.3 FT pct. 70.6 CHALK TALK Arkansas State has won each of the past four meetings against Appalachian State. ... Appalachian State junior guard Justin Forrest ranks third in the Sun Belt Conference in scoring, averaging 18.4 points per game. ... Appalachian State senior forward Isaac Johnson ranks second in the league in rebounding, averaging 8.3 boards per game.

Arkansas St. women vs. Appalachian St.

WHEN 7 p.m. WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro RECORDS Arkansas State 6-9, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference; Appalachian State 4-11, 1-3 SERIES Tied 6-6 RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jada Ford, 5-9, Sr. 9.1 1.4 G Jireh Washington, 5-9, So. 12.6 4.9 G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Jr. 10.1 8.1 F Peyton Martin, 5-11, Jr. 13.3 5.5 F Kayla Williams, 6-1, Jr. 2.7 2.1 COACH Matt Daniel (6-9 in one season at Arkansas State) APPALACHIAN STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Ashley Polacek, 5-5, Sr. 11.9 3.7 G Pre Stanley, 5-9, Jr. 15.1 4.3 G Brooke Bigott, 5-10, So. 3.9 1.9 G/F Armani Hampton, 5-11, Sr. 3.1 3.7 F Lainey Gosnell, 6-1, Jr. 8.5 5.4 COACH Angel Elderkin (70-103 in six seasons at Appalachian State)

TEAM COMPARISON

ARK STATE APP STATE 63.1 Points for 57.1 72.9 Points against 68.3 -6.0 Rebound margin +2.1 -0.4 Turnover margin -2.6 37.1 FG pct. 35.7 27.9 3-pt pct. 24.8 63.8 FT pct. 66.9 CHALK TALK Arkansas State enters on a three-game winning streak. ... Appalachian State’s 73-65 overtime victory over Texas State on Saturday snapped a four-game losing streak. ... Arkansas State leads the Sun Belt Conference in steals, averaging 9.9 per game. ... Appalachian State junior guard Pre Stanley ranks sixth in the league in scoring, averaging 15.1 points per game.