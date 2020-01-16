U.S., China sign phase one of unfinished trade accord

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and President Donald Trump shake on the deal Wednesday at the White House after signing the U.S.-China trade agreement. More photos at arkansasonline.com/116trump/. (AP/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump signed a trade agreement Wednesday with China that is expected to boost exports from U.S. farmers and manufacturers, protect American trade secrets and lower tensions in a long-running dispute between the world's two biggest economies.

Trump said during a White House ceremony that the deal is "righting the wrongs of the past." He promoted the signing as a way of delivering economic justice for American workers and said that "we mark a sea change in international trade" with the signing.

The agreement is being described as "phase one" of a larger negotiation focusing on tensions in the U.S.-China trade relationship. Chinese leader Xi Jinping said in a letter to Trump that the first phase was "good for China, the U.S. and for the whole world." The letter was read by Beijing's chief negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He.

But this agreement left unresolved many of the complaints -- notably, the way the Chinese government subsidizes its companies -- voiced by the Trump administration when it started the trade war by imposing tariffs on Chinese imports in July 2018.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MIuXXptAzwo]

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said work on follow-up negotiations will hinge on how China fulfills the commitments it made in the initial phase.

"We have to make sure this is implemented properly," Lighthizer said. "This is the first agreement like this of its kind and we have to make sure that it works."

The White House ceremony gave Trump a chance to cite progress on a top economic priority on the same day that the House sent articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial.

The agreement is intended to ease some U.S. economic sanctions on China while Beijing would step up purchases of American farm products and other goods. Trump cited beef, pork, poultry, seafood, rice and dairy products as examples.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/116trump/]

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, a Republican from Rogers, was among those on hand for Wednesday's White House signing ceremony.

"The phase one deal with China, along with the US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement and a new trade agreement with Japan, should help us build on the historic economic growth our nation has seen in recent years," he said in a written statement. "The key to this deal's success will be ensuring China follows through on its promises."

The United States dropped plans to extend tariffs to an additional $160 billion worth of Chinese imports. That move, originally scheduled for Dec. 15, would have extended the tariffs to just about everything China ships to the United States. The U.S. also cut in half, to 7.5%, the U.S. tariffs on another $110 billion in Chinese goods. Still, the U.S. maintains tariffs on $360 billion worth of Chinese imports, nearly two-thirds of the total.

The deal is expected to lower tensions in a trade dispute that has slowed global growth, hurt American manufacturers and weighed on the Chinese economy. Trump said easing trade tensions was critical.

U.S. trade officials said the agreement would end a long-standing practice of China pressuring foreign companies to transfer technology to Chinese companies as a condition for obtaining market access. Lighthizer said China has also agreed to combat patent theft and counterfeit products, which would include forfeiting machinery used for making counterfeit products.

Among the biggest questions going into the negotiations with China was how any agreement would be enforced. Having watched previous agreements with China fail to live up to their promise, many American experts and business executives were skeptical that the Trump administration could get China to keep the commitments it makes.

The new deal creates bilateral evaluation and dispute resolution offices to receive and evaluate complaints. The deal also includes an appeals process where issues can be elevated from midlevel officials all the way up to the offices of the U.S. trade representative and the vice premier of China.

If the United States or China believes that the other is acting in bad faith, either country can give written notice and withdraw from the deal. Of course, Trump has already made clear that under such a scenario, he would impose more tariffs on Chinese imports, thus returning the countries to a trade war footing.

The 86-page agreement makes it easier to pursue criminal cases in China against those accused of stealing trade secrets. It includes provisions designed to stop Chinese government officials from using administrative and regulatory procedures to ferret out foreign companies' trade secrets and allowing that information to get into the hands of Chinese competitors.

The deal requires China to come up with procedures to "permit effective and expeditious action" to take down websites that sell pirated goods. China also must make it possible for e-commerce sites to lose their licenses for "repeated failures to curb the sale of counterfeit or pirated goods."

"It's a strong first step," said Jeremie Waterman, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's vice president for Greater China. "It begins the process of addressing some of the structural concerns, but there's a lot of work left to do. The meat, the core of [U.S. complaints about China's aggressive tech policies] has not yet been addressed. Obviously, that's going to have to wait until phase two."

Under the deal, China is supposed to increase its purchases of U.S. manufactured, energy and farm products and services by a combined $200 billion this year and next.

The arrangement means that China is supposed to buy $40 billion in U.S. farm exports. That includes oil seeds, meat, cereals, ethanol and cotton.

That's a windfall for Trump supporters in rural America but an ambitious goal considering that China has never bought more than $26 billion in U.S. agricultural products in a year.

Doubts have surfaced on whether China will meet that target, particularly since the two governments have said they will keep secret the purchase benchmarks for individual commodities. China hasn't committed to specific tariff reductions under the agreement and may simply step up waivers to enable increased purchases of U.S. goods.

"Just count me as skeptical," said Roger Johnson, president of the National Farmers Union, the nation's second-largest general farm organization, who spoke ahead of the signing ceremony. "We've been down this road so many times before."

There are also questions over a Chinese commitment to buy an additional $50 billion in U.S. oil and gas over two years and pledges to step up purchases of cars, planes and other manufactured goods.

To meet the energy target, China would have to import roughly one-third of the 3 million barrels a day of crude that the U.S. exported last year over a two-year period, according to Bloomberg calculations. Which is why analysts believe meeting that goal may depend heavily on China buying natural gas, which is usually traded via long-term contracts rather than spot purchases.

U.S. liquefied natural gas export plants have most of their volumes tied up in their own long-term contracts and would be able to provide China with only a marginal amount of spot supply over the next two years.

Most analysts say any meaningful resolution of the main U.S. allegation -- that Beijing uses predatory tactics in its drive to supplant America's technological supremacy -- could require years of contentious talks. Skeptics say a satisfactory resolution may be next to impossible given China's ambitions to become the global leader in such advanced technologies as driverless cars and artificial intelligence.

Information for this article was contributed by Kevin Freking, Paul Wiseman, Joe McDonald and Darlene Superville of The Associated Press; by Shawn Donnan, Josh Wingrove, Saleha Mohsin, Miao Han, Jenny Leonard, Stephen Stapczynski, Ye Xie, Justin Sink and Jordan Fabian of Bloomberg News; by Peter Eavis and Alan Rappeport of The New York Times; and by Frank E. Lockwood of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

President Donald Trump hosts a luncheon Wednesday at the White House for Chinese Vice Premier Liu He’s delegation after the signing of their trade agreement, described as “phase one” of a more encompassing deal that resolves numerous complaints. (The New York Times/Pete Marovich)

