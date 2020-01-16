Wednesday's high school basketball scores

WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

BOYS

4A-1

Berryville 63, Gentry 41

4A-4

Ozark 51, Subiaco Academy 30

3A-1 WEST

Mansfield at Greenland

GIRLS

4A-1

Berryville 53, Gentry 39

3A-1 WEST

Mansfield 47, Greenland 33

Tournaments

First National Bank Battle of the Border

At Corning

Girls

Hayti, Mo. 48, Armorel 36

Walnut Ridge 67, Piggott 47

Southwest Arkansas Shootout

At Bradley

Boys

Spring Hill 49, Taylor 36

Girls

Bradley 74, Trinity Christian 40

Today's games

4A-3

Jonesboro Westside at Pocahontas*

4A-5

eStem at Pulaski Academy

3A-3

Piggott at Gosnell*

Walnut Ridge at Hoxie*

Trumann at Osceola*

Manila at Rivercrest*

3A-8

Rison at DeWitt

2A-3

Rector at Riverside*

2A-5 NORTH

Quitman at Pangburn

2A-7

Horatio at Gurdon

2A-8

Junction City at Fordyce

1A-7

Mountain Pine at Umpire

Nonconference

Bauxite at Jacksonville Lighthouse

Bay at Clarendon

Kingston at Lead Hill

Midland at Buffalo Island

Nemo Vista at Timbo

Southwest Christian at Arkansas Christian

*Girls only

Tournaments

First National Bank Battle for the Border

At Corning

Crowley's Ridge vs. Corning JV

Southland, Mo. vs. Maynard

Walnut Ridge vs. Piggott

Corning vs. Ridgefield Christian

Southwest Arkansas Shootout

At Bradley

Girls

Blevins at Emerson

Sports on 01/16/2020