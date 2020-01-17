2 women, puppy rescued from south Arkansas house fire in city ravaged by storms

Volunteers outside a house fire in Montrose. ( Courtesy of Arkansas Baptist State Convention Disaster Relief )

Two women and a puppy were rescued Thursday from a burning house in Montrose, according to a news release.

Volunteers from Clarksville First Baptist Church working as part of an Arkansas Baptist State Convention disaster relief effort were helping to repair a roof damaged in recent severe storms when they noticed a home a few doors down emitting smoke, according to a news release.

Volunteers went into the burning house to try to find two women who neighbors believed were inside.

The volunteers had a difficult time seeing through the heavy smoke, according to the release, but eventually found the women.

The pair were struggling to get outside because one uses a wheelchair but was not in it at the time the fire started.

Volunteers helped the women outside and found a puppy on the porch, unconscious.

The puppy was revived through mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Vicki Nixon, recorder treasurer for the city of Montrose, said the Portland Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Portland Fire Department could not be reached Friday afternoon.

Nixon said the house is now one of many in the city damaged or destroyed, though storms are responsible for the others.

"Theres's not a house that didn't have at least a tree down," Nixon said.