Arkansas announces Walker as strength coach

by Tom Murphy | Today at 4:44 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption An Arkansas football helmet is shown as athletics director Hunter Yurachek during the introduction of new football coach Sam Pittman on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Fayetteville. ( Charlie Kaijo)

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas announced on Friday football Coach Sam Pittman has officially appointed Jamil Walker to head the program’s strength and conditioning staff.

Reports of Walker’s hiring had been around for a couple of weeks.

Walker had served as associate strength and conditioning coach at Georgia the past three seasons, all overlapping with Pittman’s term as offensive line coach and later as associate head coach for the Bulldogs. Georgia won 36 games during those three years and lost the College Football Playoff national championship game after the 2017 season to Alabama after defeating Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl.

Walker played running back at Wisconsin between 2004-07 before joining the Badgers as an assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2009. His senior class in 2007 had a career record of 40-11, a school record at the time.

