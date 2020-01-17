Bryant glad host of 6A tournament

Bryant got a chance to show off its new arena against county-rival Benton a little less than two weeks ago, but starting March 3 the Hornets will entertain a much broader audience after the Arkansas Activities Association selected the school Thursday to host the Class 6A state basketball tournament.

“We’re so very excited to host it for both the girls and the boys,” Bryant Athletic Director Mike Lee said. “We’ve never had the facility to host such a grand event, and now we do. We’ve got a beautiful, beautiful venue, Bryant Hornet Arena. Of course, we’re a little biased because we think it’s magnificent.

“But we’re looking forward to showing the entire state of Arkansas what we have here.”

Russellville was awarded the Class 5A tournament, while Farmington received the Class 4A bid. In Class 3A, Charleston will serve as host, and Quitman will field the Class 2A tournament. Kirby will house the Class 1A tournament at Lake Hamilton.

However, having the Class 6A tournament in Saline County is a big accomplishment for a Hornets program that’s flourished tremendously over the past 13 months. The football team completed an undefeated season in December by winning its second consecutive Class 7A football title. Additionally, the boys basketball team captured its first conference crown in 30 years last February and came within a game of winning their first state championship since 1981.

Last season’s tournament for the state’s largest classification was held in Center-ton at Bentonville West High School, but the timing was right for Bryant, which was the only school to bid on this year’s event.

T h e H o r n e t s ’ m o d - ern-style arena officially opened to the public Jan. 7 on a night when Bryant beat Benton 54-39. Lee noted that the facility comfortably seats 2,350 fans while parking won’t be an issue because there’s an abundance of it. He said the excitement level around the school has ratcheted up since word was received that they’d be hosting.

“Just as excited as we are here at the school district, some key community members who are in the know are just as excited,” said Lee, who’s been the athletic director since 2011. “It takes a lot of work, a lot of volunteering people and a multitude of servants to pull something like this off. But it’s such a big shot in the arm for not only the district, but for the community itself.

“So we’re all just excited.”

At a glance

BASKETBALL POSTSEASON

TOURNAMENT SITES

STATE

March 3-7

CLASS 6A Bryant CLASS 5A Russellville CLASS 4A Farmington CLASS 3A Charleston CLASS 2A Quitman CLASS 1A Kirby (Lake Hamilton)

REGIONALS

Feb. 26-29

CLASS 4A

4A-East Valley View 4A-North Berryville 4A-South Crossett CLASS 3A

Region 1 Waldron Region 2 Jessieville Region 3 Harding Academy Region 4 Drew Central CLASS 2A

2A-North Clarendon 2A-Central Pangburn 2A-West Eureka Springs 2A-South Fordyce CLASS 1A

Region 1 Alpena Region 2 Hillcrest Region 3 Bradford Region 4 Caddo Hills