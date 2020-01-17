Commit becomes recruiter for Hogs

University of Arkansas cornerback commitment Nick Turner plans to play the part of recruiter when he arrives in Fayetteville today for his official visit.

Turner, 6-0, 184 pounds of New Orleans Brother Martin, will be one of at least 13 official visitors the Hogs host this weekend. He made an official visit to Fayetteville for the Auburn game Oct. 19 when Chad Morris was the head coach.

Because of the coaching change at Arkansas, and he hasn't used his NCAA allotted five official visits, Turner is able to visit Fayetteville a second time.

"This visit is mainly to recruit more Hogs and continue to build my relationship with the players and coaches," said Turner, who was hosted by defensive back Greg Brooks on his first visit.

Turner committed to Georgia Tech in June and reopened his recruitment Dec. 2. He reportedly accumulated scholarship offers from Penn State, Virginia, Baylor, Memphis, Tennessee, Texas Tech and others.

His first trip to Arkansas helped get things in motion for his Jan. 3 commitment to the Hogs.

"My first official was great," he said. "I was very impressed with the few things I got to see during my time up there. On this next visit, I would like to see things I didn't get a chance to see on my last visit. I'm hoping to see the dorms and go inside the school buildings to view some classrooms."

Coach Sam Pittman was announced as Arkansas' new coach Dec. 8, and three days later he made an in-home visit with Turner.

"Coach Pittman is a great guy," Turner said. "He made me feel like a priority. Once he got the job my house was one of the first ones he stopped at. That let me know I was one of the guys he wanted to help rebuild this program with."

Turner recorded 31 tackles, 8 pass breakups, 2 interceptions while being targeted 26 times and allowing only 5 receptions for 118 yards. National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Turner a 3-star prospect.

"He shows good all-around athletic ability, anticipation and he can run, turn his hips and stick his nose in the pile," Lemming said. "He makes plays sideline-to-sideline and has played free safety and strong safety."

Speed isn't a a problem for Turner. He recorded an electronic 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash last year at The Opening Regional. He reports running a hand-held 4.34 seconds in the 40 at a Houston camp last summer.

Arkansas cornerbacks coach Sam Carter played at New Orleans Alief Hastings before going to TCU where was a three-time All-Big 12 Conference performer, including a first-team selection as a senior in 2014. Turner has connected with Carter in a short period of time.

"Coach Carter is my guy," Turner said. "He is also from Louisiana so we can relate a lot in that way. We both can't wait for me to get up there so I can get to work. We talk all the time about what's going to happen once I get up there."

Because Carter was an outstanding defensive back in college, Turner believes he can help develop him.

"Coach Carter knows what it takes to help me be successful," Turner said "Playing at Arkansas gives me the opportunity to go up against the best in the SEC at practice and games. Iron sharpens iron."

