Guatemala tackles caravan

EL CINCHADO, Guatemala -- Guatemalan police accompanied by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents swept up the majority of a group of about 300 migrants Thursday, loaded them on buses and took them back to the Honduran border, effectively dashing their plans to travel together in a "caravan" with hopes of reaching the United States.

Near another border point, a different group of about 600 rested at a shelter after crossing the frontier earlier in the day and encountering no resistance from police. Other, smaller groups were traveling highways elsewhere in unorganized dribs and drabs in a movement involving several thousand people but far different in nature from previous caravans.

Praying and singing songs, the group of 300 migrants -- adults, teens and young children -- had set out from a shelter in Entre Rios under rainy skies before dawn and walked about six hours before stopping in the town of Morales to eat and rest. There they were challenged by police who asked for their entry documents, and nearly all had crossed into Guatemala irregularly and didn't have such documentation.

The migrants were put on three gray buses and told they had to go back to register properly at a border station under rules governing freedom of travel in the Central American border agreement between Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua.

There was no violence in the encounter, though some wept and begged to be allowed to continue, while police gave them no choice but to go back. Red Cross workers gave several migrants anti-inflammatory medicine for wounds on their feet.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/117migrants/]

Guatemalan police who declined to be identified by name said the United States paid for the buses. The U.S. Embassy in Guatemala did not immediately confirm that.

The action effectively dissolved what had been the largest and most cohesive group that left the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula on Wednesday in response to a call for the first migrant caravan in many months. Guatemala's tactics mirrored those employed last year by Mexico to discourage and break up caravans on its territory following intense pressure from Washington.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said Wednesday that the migrants would be allowed to pass through Guatemala, though he noted they would need the proper papers and predicted they would run into a "wall" in Mexico.

Almost immediately Wednesday, most of the migrants fractured into smaller groups, some as small as 20-30 people, and began walking along highways, boarding buses and hitching rides in private cars. It was nothing resembling the mass human flows that formed in recent years, inspiring the ire of U.S. President Donald Trump and becoming a political football in the United States.

"I will say that this caravan is not anything even remotely similar to what we saw in '18 and a little bit in '19. A few folks here and a few folks there," acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in an interview on the Brian Kilmeade Show on FOX News Radio. "What has changed ... are the number of agreements that we have in place with Honduras, Guatemala, as well as Mexico."

Wolf also noted the presence of U.S. "tactical agents" in Guatemala.

Guatemala's immigration agency reported a total of 2,274 migrants registered at its El Cinchado and Agua Caliente crossings. An unknown number of others crossed irregularly.

Many of those swept up Thursday were expected to give up and return to Honduras, even as scattered groups continued to walk and hitchhike through a tropical region of southeastern Guatemala.

Among them was Genesis Fuentes, a 19-year-old Honduran who was part of the first caravan in October 2018. Back then she made it to the northern Mexico city of Mexicali, across from Calexico, California, and lived there working as a waitress and cook for about five months. She ultimately crossed the border with some friends near Algodones, which borders California and Yuma, Arizona, but was detained by U.S. border agents and deported last May.

About 100 miles to the southwest, in Esquipulas, Guatemala, the more than 600 migrants who crossed Thursday at Agua Caliente lay on the ground sleeping or eating. A plan was forming to spend the night there and leave before dawn today.

Information for this article was contributed by Colleen Long, Santiago Billy and Christopher Sherman of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP/Santiago Billy

A Guatemalan police officer checks migrants’ papers Thursday at the Honduran border. Later in the day, hundreds of migrants who were trying to get to the U.S. border were swept up by Guatemalan police and U.S. immigration agents, loaded onto buses and shipped back to the Honduran border, dashing their plans. More photos at arkansasonline.com/117migrants/.

A Section on 01/17/2020