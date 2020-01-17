Sections
Hogs offer Joe T.'s E'Marion Harris again

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:27 p.m.
Joe T. Robinson sophomore offensive lineman E’Marion Harris has been re-offered by Arkansas after tight ends coach Jon Cooper visited his school.

Harris, 6-6, 305, received an offer from former Arkansas coach Chad Morris about one year ago. He also has offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, TCU, Memphis, Louisiana Tech and Texas State.

The son of former Razorback defensive lineman Elliott Harris Sr., he started his first high school game as a 13-year-old ninth grader. He is the third in-state prospect to receive an offer from Coach Sam Pittman.

Wynne junior offensive lineman Terry Wells and Little Rock Parkview junior tight end Erin Outley have also been offered.

The Razorbacks have four Senators on the roster, including running back TJ Hammonds, receiver Koilan Jackson and defensive ends David Porter and Zach Williams.

