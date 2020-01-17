Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Hogs offer Tennessee commit, may visit Arkansas

by Richard Davenport | Today at 5:18 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Justin Stepp, Arkansas wide receivers coach, runs a drill Thursday, March 1, 2018, during Arkansas spring football practice at the Fred W. Smith Football Center in Fayetteville. ( Ben Goff)

Arkansas offered senior athlete Darion Williamson on Friday and the Tennessee commitment could be visiting Fayetteville the last weekend in January.

Williamson, 6-3, 195 pounds, of Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood, pledged to the Volunteers last July, but has plans to visit Florida State on Jan. 24. He said a Jan. 31 trip to Arkansas is possible.

Former Tennessee running backs coach David Johnson joined Mike Norvell's staff at Florida State and is the lead recruiter of Williamson. Haywood coach Chris Smith calls him one of the best he’s coached.

“I say some of things that separates him from other receivers will be his explosiveness,” Smith said. “He can get full speed after a couple of steps, which is rare. I’ve seen where he can flip his hips all the way around. I know that’s what a lot of what big-time programs look for, especially for a guy his size.”

Williamson, who is being recruited to play receiver at Arkansas, had around 30 catches for 480 yards before he tore his ACL in Week 5 of the season. He had 10 catches for 150 yards as a junior, and 70 tackles, including 10 for loss.

He also intercepted 4 passes and recovered 2 fumbles.

ESPN rates him a 3-star prospect, the No. 54 athlete in the nation and the No. 18 prospect in Tennessee.

“He gets separation out of his breaks like he’s a 5-10, 170-pound receiver,” Smith said. “He’s extremely physical.”

