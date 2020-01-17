Sections
Shana Stamey of Canton, S.C., says her family's newborn puppy, a shepherd-mix named Hulk, whose white fur was stained lime green from a liquid in its mother's womb, will lose the color but likely keep its superpower, an "aggressive appetite."

Irma Arya, of Ibis., Fla., who fed vultures, alligators and other wildlife behind her home to the dismay of her gated-community neighbors, will stop feeding the animals and pay $53,000 in attorneys fees to settle a lawsuit filed by her homeowners association.

Gary Herbert, the Republican governor of Utah, blocked a state HIV-awareness campaign that featured condom wrappers with slogans that put a sexy spin on state sayings and landmarks, saying he doesn't want sexual innuendo used in a taxpayer-funded campaign.

Jaime Botin, a former Spanish bank president convicted of trying to smuggle his $26 million Pablo Picasso painting out of the country, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, fined $58.5 million and lost ownership of the painting to the Spanish government.

Justin Elbert, a school district spokesman in Spring, Texas, said the district "immediately" addressed a ninth grade homework assignment from a biology teacher who asked about 90 students to use diagrams comparing DNA test results and identify which of three suspects raped a fictitious woman in an alley.

Antonio Taylor, 36, of St. Louis, accused of getting angry about a missing lawn mower and leaf blower and fatally shooting a man who did lawn care for him, was charged with first-degree murder.

Shohreh Bayat, 32, one of a handful of highly ranked female international chess referees, says she panicked when social media images of her at a Shanghai tournament appeared to show that she wasn't wearing a hijab head-covering and is now afraid to return to her native Iran.

John Green, a Republican state legislator from Post Falls, Idaho, was expelled from the state House of Representatives a day after he was convicted of conspiring to defraud the U.S. government by helping a Texas couple hide assets to avoid taxes when he worked there as an attorney.

Sabra Newby, city manager of Reno, Nev., called it quirky and fun but inhumane after she spotted a pigeon wearing a tiny sombrero in the city's downtown, following sightings in Las Vegas of birds with cowboy hats glued to their heads.

