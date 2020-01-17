• Shana Stamey of Canton, S.C., says her family's newborn puppy, a shepherd-mix named Hulk, whose white fur was stained lime green from a liquid in its mother's womb, will lose the color but likely keep its superpower, an "aggressive appetite."

• Irma Arya, of Ibis., Fla., who fed vultures, alligators and other wildlife behind her home to the dismay of her gated-community neighbors, will stop feeding the animals and pay $53,000 in attorneys fees to settle a lawsuit filed by her homeowners association.

• Gary Herbert, the Republican governor of Utah, blocked a state HIV-awareness campaign that featured condom wrappers with slogans that put a sexy spin on state sayings and landmarks, saying he doesn't want sexual innuendo used in a taxpayer-funded campaign.

• Jaime Botin, a former Spanish bank president convicted of trying to smuggle his $26 million Pablo Picasso painting out of the country, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, fined $58.5 million and lost ownership of the painting to the Spanish government.

• Justin Elbert, a school district spokesman in Spring, Texas, said the district "immediately" addressed a ninth grade homework assignment from a biology teacher who asked about 90 students to use diagrams comparing DNA test results and identify which of three suspects raped a fictitious woman in an alley.

• Antonio Taylor, 36, of St. Louis, accused of getting angry about a missing lawn mower and leaf blower and fatally shooting a man who did lawn care for him, was charged with first-degree murder.

• Shohreh Bayat, 32, one of a handful of highly ranked female international chess referees, says she panicked when social media images of her at a Shanghai tournament appeared to show that she wasn't wearing a hijab head-covering and is now afraid to return to her native Iran.

• John Green, a Republican state legislator from Post Falls, Idaho, was expelled from the state House of Representatives a day after he was convicted of conspiring to defraud the U.S. government by helping a Texas couple hide assets to avoid taxes when he worked there as an attorney.

• Sabra Newby, city manager of Reno, Nev., called it quirky and fun but inhumane after she spotted a pigeon wearing a tiny sombrero in the city's downtown, following sightings in Las Vegas of birds with cowboy hats glued to their heads.

