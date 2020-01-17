Police: Man answered door with gun, fatally shot Little Rock woman at 'point blank' range

A Jacksonville man is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend at “point blank” range on Thursday night, authorities said.

Jacksonville police officers responded around 11:15 p.m. to a home in the 400 block of Braden Street after a report of a gunshot victim, according to a news release.

Officers found 21-year-old Jennifer Salcido-Barreda of Little Rock deceased.

Police say Salcido-Barreda went to the home of 24-year-old Carlos Flores-Franco and an argument took place, according to an arrest report.

Flores-Franco answered the door with a gun, according to the report, before he shot Salcido-Barreda in the chest at point-blank range.

Authorities believe Flores-Franco then dragged Salcido-Barreda into the home, where she died.

Jacksonville police spokeswoman April Kiser said detectives were told Salcido-Barreda and Flores-Franco were once in a relationship but were exes at the time of the shooting.

Flores-Franco was being held on Friday at the Pulaski County jail. He faces a charge of second-degree murder.