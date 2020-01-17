Late Memphis run decks Cincinnati

Memphis' forward Precious Achiuwa (55) goes all in for a rebound in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

MEMPHIS -- In a game where rallies were answered by rallies and droughts crept in, No. 22 Memphis was able to close the game for its second consecutive win.

DJ Jeffries scored 18 points, Precious Achiuwa added 12 points and 11 rebounds and the Tigers used a second-half surge to defeat Cincinnati 60-49 on Thursday night.

"It was a tale of runs," Cincinnati Coach John Brannen said.

Lester Quinones added 13 points, seven coming in the final five minutes as the Tigers (14-3, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) broke a six-game losing streak to the Bearcats.

Jarron Cumberland, the defending AAC player of the year, led Cincinnati (10-7, 3-2) with 19 points, while Keith Williams scored 12, going 4 of 14 from the floor, part of the Bearcats struggling to a 30% shooting night. Brannen noted that his team missed 19 shots at the rim, some of those turned away by eight Memphis blocks.

"Their defense is elite," Brannen said. "They've got one of the top defensive teams in the country. ... You can't have missed opportunities in front of however many people were here against a Top 20 team. You can't."

Memphis had stretched a 31-20 halftime lead to 15 points early in the second half, but the Bearcats crafted a 13-0 rally to pull close. The run would eventually reach 18-2, giving Cincinnati a 38-37 lead on a three-pointer by Cumberland with 12:37 left.

But in a game of runs, Memphis answered with 10 consecutive points to take the lead for good as Cincinnati managed only one field goal -- a three-pointer in the closing seconds -- over the final 4:34.

"I was disappointed in the last three minutes," Brannen said. "Our character the last few minutes wasn't great."

A key moment came with 3:31 left and Memphis clinging to a 50-46 lead. Brannen thought Cumberland was fouled on a drive and his vociferous reaction drew a technical. Quinones converted the two free throws and Memphis scored on a layup on the ensuing possession, taking the lead back to eight, 54-46.

"That was something that was huge," Memphis Coach Penny Hardaway said. "Jarron [Cumberland] always drives to the basket, and he almost torpedoes himself into the players."

WASHINGTON STATE 72,

NO. 8 OREGON 61

PULLMAN, Wash. -- CJ Elleby scored 25 points and Washington State beat a Top-10 team for just the third time, surprising No. 8 Oregon.

Elleby, who was held to a season-low six points in his last game, helped Washington State (11-7, 2-3 Pac-12) to its first win over a Top-10 opponent since 2007.

Elleby shot 9 for 20, including 4 for 7 from three-point range, and added a season-high 14 rebounds. Isaac Bonton finished with 12 points and six assists, and Jeff Pollard scored 11 for the Cougars.

Payton Pritchard had 22 points and five assists for Oregon (14-4, 3-2), which had its three-game winning streak halted. Chris Duarte had 15 points for the Ducks.

Trailing by five points with 3:24 left, Oregon's Payton Pritchard made a clutch jumper in the paint and then converted a free throw to make it 60-58.

On the ensuing possession, Elleby converted a three-point play to make the score 63-58.

NO. 20 COLORADO 68,

ARIZONA STATE 61

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Tyler Bey scored 19 points, Lucas Siewert added 14 and No. 20 Colorado overcame a slow start to beat Arizona State.

Colorado (14-3, 3-1 Pac-12) won its first road game in conference play and has won seven of eight overall. Siewert hit 4 of 6 three-pointers and Bey made his only attempt from long range to give the Buffaloes some much-needed offense.

It was a disjointed, physical game that had equal parts good defense and bad shooting. Colorado finally made a few shots in a row midway though the second half and an 11-0 run pushed its lead to 44-32 with 10:35 left.

Arizona State (10-7, 1-3) has dropped five of its last seven. The Sun Devils pulled within 49-44 with about 7 minutes left but Siewert responded with his fourth three-point to stop the rally.

Remy Martin scored 25 points and Romello White had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Sun Devils.

SUN BELT

UALR 71, COASTAL CAROLINA 55

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (12-7, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference) never trailed in a victory over Coastal Carolina (11-8, 4-4) on Thursday night at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C.

Jaizec Lottie led the Trojans with 17 points and also had 8 rebounds and 7 assists. Nikola Maric had 13 points. Ruot Monyyong finished with 11 points and a team-high 15 rebounds. Ben Coupet Jr. and Marko Lukic each added 10 points.

Tommy Burton scored 13 points to lead to Chanticleers. Keishawn Brewton chipped in with 10 points.

UALR led 33-20 at halftime after shooting 48.1% from the floor. Coastal Carolina got to within 36-27 early in the second half, but the Trojans got the lead back to 13 points at 41-30 with 14:17 remaining on Monyyong's three-pointer.

The Trojans' largest lead was 67-47 in the second half.

APPALACHIAN STATE 83, ARKANSAS STATE 80, OT

Arkansas State University (12-7, 4-4 Sun Belt) lost in overtime to Appalachian State (10-9, 4-4) in overtime at the Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, N.C.

The Red Wolves led 72-69 with less than a minute to play, but Appalachian State's Justin Forrest, who had 20 points, tied the game at 72-72 with 11 seconds remaining to force overtime.

ASU had an opportunity to tie the game at 81-81 with 5.3 seconds left. However, Caleb Fields made one of two free throws, and the Mountaineers sealed the victory with two free throws from O'Showen Williams.

Melo Eggleston led the Red Wolves with 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Marquis Eaton and Jerry Johnson each had 13 points, while Fields added 11.

Sports on 01/17/2020