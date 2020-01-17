Man guilty in 2018 slaying gets 30 years

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man pleaded guilty Wednesday to shooting a man to death in 2018.

Anjel Antonio Torres, 19, was sentenced to 30 years at the Arkansas Department of Correction by Washington County Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay. Torres was facing 10 to 40 years or life but decided to plead guilty to first-degree murder rather than go to trial.

Police found Javier Nicolas-Rodriguez, 19, of Bethel Heights about 3 a.m. Dec. 6, 2018, in a car crashed in the driveway at 1659 Pioneer St., in the northeast part of Springdale. He died of a gunshot wound, according to a police report.

Torres fled to California and was arrested three days later in Barstow. Torres was returned to Arkansas to face charges.

He was also originally charged with committing a terroristic act and three counts of aggravated assault related to shooting at a car with multiple occupants and engaging in a continuing criminal gang, organization or enterprise, according to court documents.

Those charges were dropped as part of the plea bargain.

