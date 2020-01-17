Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Man guilty in 2018 slaying gets 30 years

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:04 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Anjel Antonio Torres

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man pleaded guilty Wednesday to shooting a man to death in 2018.

Anjel Antonio Torres, 19, was sentenced to 30 years at the Arkansas Department of Correction by Washington County Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay. Torres was facing 10 to 40 years or life but decided to plead guilty to first-degree murder rather than go to trial.

Police found Javier Nicolas-Rodriguez, 19, of Bethel Heights about 3 a.m. Dec. 6, 2018, in a car crashed in the driveway at 1659 Pioneer St., in the northeast part of Springdale. He died of a gunshot wound, according to a police report.

Torres fled to California and was arrested three days later in Barstow. Torres was returned to Arkansas to face charges.

He was also originally charged with committing a terroristic act and three counts of aggravated assault related to shooting at a car with multiple occupants and engaging in a continuing criminal gang, organization or enterprise, according to court documents.

Those charges were dropped as part of the plea bargain.

Metro on 01/17/2020

Print Headline: Man guilty in 2018 slaying gets 30 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT