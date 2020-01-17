BASEBALL

Smyly signs 1-year deal

The San Francisco Giants signed left-hander Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) to a one-year contract on Thursday. Smyly went a combined 4-7 with a 6.24 ERA over 25 appearances with 21 starts and 114 innings between Texas and Philadelphia last season. Smyly has a 35-34 career record with a 4.16 ERA.

Springer settles for $21M

George Springer, the World Series MVP of the tainted 2017 Houston Astros, and the team settled on a $21 million, one-year contract Thursday. Springer had asked for $22.5 million in salary arbitration last week and the Astros offered $17.5 million, making the settlement $1 million over the midpoint. He made $12.15 million last year. The 30-year-old outfielder set career highs last season, hitting 39 home runs with 96 RBI while batting .292. He was an All-Star for the third consecutive season.

Sano guaranteed $30M

Miguel Sano's contract with the Minnesota Twins could be worth $44.25 million over four seasons. Sano is guaranteed $30 million over three seasons under the deal announced Tuesday. He gets a $4 million signing bonus payable by Feb. 15 and salaries of $3 million this year, $11 million in 2021 and $9.25 million in 2022.

Infielder re-signs with Braves

Adeiny Hechavarria agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract to remain with the Braves, a move Thursday that boosted Atlanta's infield depth. The 30-year-old signed with the Braves on Aug. 16, two days after he was released by the New York Mets. Hechavarria, known for defense, hit .328 with 4 home runs in 24 games with Atlanta. Hechavarria batted only .204 with five home runs in 60 games with the Mets. He has a .253 career average in eight seasons with Toronto, Miami, Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, the Yankees, Mets and Braves.

BASKETBALL

Wolves, Hawks trade guards

With the Minnesota Timberwolves committed to a new style of play, Jeff Teague didn't fit the trend. The Timberwolves traded the 11th-year veteran point guard to his original team Thursday in a three-player swap of backups with the Atlanta Hawks, who sent shooting guard Allen Crabbe in return. The Timberwolves also dealt shooting guard Treveon Graham, creating a roster space for potential other transactions prior to the Feb. 6 trade deadline. It was the first significant in-season move by new president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, who let the first wave of players acquired by the previous regime go last summer soon after he was hired. Teague, who played his first seven NBA seasons with the Hawks after they made him the 19th overall pick in the 2009 draft, went to his only All-Star game in 2015 for Atlanta.

FOOTBALL

Panthers name Brady as OC

The Panthers are hoping Joe Brady can bolster a sagging offense like he did at LSU. Carolina officially announced Thursday that Brady will be their new offensive coordinator after one year as LSU's passing game coordinator. Brady won the Broyles Award given annually to the top assistant coach in college football after helping the Tigers to a 15-0 season and a national championship. LSU finished first in the nation averaging 568.5 yards and 48.4 points per game on offense. The 30-year-old Brady becomes the NFL's youngest active offensive coordinator.

GOLF

Koepka sharp in return

Brooks Koepka shot a 6-under 66 Thursday in his return to competition after a knee injury and was tied for third place after the opening round of the Abu Dhabi Championship in the United Arab Emirates. Koepka, ranked No. 1 in the world, missed three months after re-injuring his knee when he slipped while walking off the tee on Oct. 18 at the CJ Cup in South Korea. He previously had stem cell treatment for a partially torn tendon in his patella. The four-time major winner had physical therapy in San Diego for most of December and began to hit balls before Christmas. He has said he's pain free, but acknowledged earlier this week his left knee "doesn't feel the same as my right." Koepka is two shots behind co-leaders Shaun Norris, of South Africa, and Renato Paratore, of Italy. Koepka made birdies on two of the first three holes on the way to a bogey-free round.

Kang leads LPGA opener

American Danielle Kang stepped to the tee at the treacherous par-3 finishing hole at the LPGA's season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions on Thursday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., and had a bit of a problem. Standing 204 yards from the flag stick, she told her caddie that she didn't have a club for the shot. That's when she got creative, choosing a 5-wood and hitting a huge cut that traveled perfectly before settling 18 feet below the hole. She missed the putt that had 4 feet of break. But the tee shot summed up just how good her day had gone. Kang birdied half the holes at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club, made a single bogey, and her 8-under 63 was enough to carve out a two-shot lead. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks), Angela Stanford and Inbee Park, recently named the LPGA's player of the decade, each opened at 65. Lexi Thompson was in a group at 5-under 66. Twenty-one of the 26 players broke par. Kang, 27, is a three-time champion on the LPGA and winner of one major (2017 Women's PGA) who has climbed to No. 4 in the Rolex Rankings. She finished strongly in 2019, placing third or better in her final three starts, which included a victory in China at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

GOLF

Mickelson struggles in 2020 debut

LA QUINTA, Calif. -- Phil Mickelson drove so far left on the par-4 ninth hole that he was in the rough behind a tree all the way across the adjacent first fairway.

While Lefty struggled off the tee Thursday at The American Express in his first round of the year, the drive through two fairways actually wasn't a big miss because he was trying to hit into the first fairway to get a better angle to the back right pin.

"Takes the water out of play and I just have a much better angle," said Mickelson, the 49-year-old Hall of Famer competing for the first time since early November. "I actually pushed it a little bit across and got a little bit unlucky to be behind the tree, but I ended up just chipping a little wedge underneath it and getting it on."

He made a tap-in par there and shot a 2-under 70 at La Quinta Country Club to fall six strokes behind leaders Zac Blair and Grayson Murray.

"I didn't score as I probably could have or wanted to, but I really had a good day," the first-year tournament host said. "It wasn't quite as sharp as I wanted it to be, maybe a little bit rusty, but it was a good first day."

Murray and Blair shot 64 in sunny and mostly calm conditions. Murray closed with a bogey on the par-4 ninth on PGA West's Stadium Course, also the site of the final round in the pro-am event.

"I've been here since Dec. 30 working on the game and I feel like I probably am the most prepared of the field for all three courses," said Murray, the 2017 Barbasol Championship winner. "Coming off of a long offseason you never expect to come out the gates like I did firing, but I'm comfortable around all three of these courses. ... I love it out here in the desert."

Blair had a bogey-free round at La Quinta.

Tony Finau shot 69. At No. 15 in the world, he's the top-ranked player in the field.

Mickelson and Finau will play the Nicklaus Tournament Course today, then the adjacent Stadium Course on Saturday.

Defending champion Adam Long opened with a 69 at La Quinta.

