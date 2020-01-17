Arkansas woman, 46, fatally struck by vehicle while crossing state highway, police say

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A pedestrian died after she was struck while crossing a highway on Wednesday evening in Pine Bluff, state police said.
Erica Akins, 46, was crossing Arkansas 190 near Ohio Street when she was hit shortly after 5:30 p.m. by a Chevrolet traveling west, according to a preliminary crash report.
No one else was listed in the report as being injured.
It was raining at the time of the crash.
At least 20 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.