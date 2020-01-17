Arkansas woman, 46, fatally struck by vehicle while crossing state highway, police say

A pedestrian died after she was struck while crossing a highway on Wednesday evening in Pine Bluff, state police said.

Erica Akins, 46, was crossing Arkansas 190 near Ohio Street when she was hit shortly after 5:30 p.m. by a Chevrolet traveling west, according to a preliminary crash report.

No one else was listed in the report as being injured.

It was raining at the time of the crash.

At least 20 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.