Plant-based Conscious Coco Cafe opens in Fayetteville

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:16 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Conscious Coco is open for business at 3959 N Steele Blvd in Fayetteville, where Puritan Coffee &amp; Beer and Burton's Creamery were previously located. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Garrett Moore)

FAYETTEVILLE - A new 'plant-based cafe' has opened in a building formerly occupied by a coffee shop.

Conscious Coco has moved into the space at 3959 N. Steele Blvd. and is now open.

Puritan Coffee & Beer and Burton's Creamery recently announced the closing of the joint location at the Steele Boulevard address.

The two businesses broke the news with Jan. 1 social media posts that the location at the Uptown Fayetteville apartment complex was closed after two years of business.

The Conscious Coco's menu offers plant-based dishes like pad thai made with zucchini noodles as well as handmade chocolate truffles, smoothies and coffee.

The store will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays, according to its Facebook page.

Puritan's Dickson Street location in downtown Fayetteville will remain open, according to social media posts.

Burton's Creamery plans to provide year-round catering and reopen its food truck in the spring.

