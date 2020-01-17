Prep Basketball Report

BOYS

THE NEW SCHOOL

CONFERENCE BASKETBALL STANDINGS 6A-West Boys ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Springdale Har-Ber^3-0^12-2 Rogers High^2-1^13-1 Fayetteville^2-1^11-6 Bentonville West^2-1^7-6 Bentonville High^1-1^10-4 Rogers Heritage^1-2^8-7 Van Buren^0-2^6-8 Springdale High^0-3^7-8 Tuesday Springdale Har-Ber 54, Springdale High 46 Bentonville West 39, Rogers High 36 Bentonville High 42, Rogers Heritage 35 Fayetteville 66, Van Buren 48 Today Bentonville High at Fayetteville Springdale Har-Ber at Bentonville West Rogers High at Springdale High Van Buren at Rogers Heritage Girls ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Fayetteville^3-0^12-3 Bentonville High^2-0^13-1 Springdale Har-Ber^2-1^12-4 Rogers High^2-1^11-5 Rogers Heritage^1-2^9-8 Bentonville West^1-2^5-12 Van Buren^0-2^6-9 Springdale High^0-3^3-13 Tuesday Springdale Har-Ber 54, Springdale High 21 Rogers High 57, Bentonville West 25 Bentonville High 61, Rogers Heritage 35 Fayetteville 62, Van Buren 43 Today Bentonville High at Fayetteville Springdale Har-Ber at Bentonville West Rogers High at Springdale High Van Buren at Rogers Heritage 6A-Central Boys ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Cabot^2-0^12-3 North Little Rock^2-0^11-3 FS Northside^2-0^12-4 Conway^1-1^11-3 Bryant^1-1^9-6 LR Central^0-2^7-8 LR Catholic^0-2^6-8 FS Southside^0-2^5-11 Tuesday FS Northside 63, LR Central 44 Bryant 67, LR Catholic 35 North Little Rock 74, Conway 58 Cabot 72, FS Southside 53 Today Bryant at LR Central FS Northside at LR Catholic North Little Rock at FS Southside Conway at Cabot Girls ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Cabot^2-0^14-1 Conway^2-0^13-3 FS Northside^2-0^13-3 Bryant^1-1^9-5 North Little Rock^1-1^8-8 Mount St. Mary^0-2^6-9 LR Central^0-2^4-7 FS Southside^0-2^0-14 Tuesday Bryant 49, Mount St. Mary 45 FS Northside 56, LR Central 26 Conway 76, North Little Rock 47 Cabot 70, FS Southside 9 Today Bryant at LR Central FS Northside at LR Catholic North Little Rock at FS Southside Conway at Cabot 5A-West Boys ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Vilonia^2-0^13-2 Russellville^2-0^12-4 LR Christian^2-0^7-5 Alma^1-1^9-6 Beebe^1-1^6-8 Siloam Springs^0-2^10-5 Greenbrier^0-2^4-10 Greenwood^0-2^3-12 Tuesday Alma 74, Siloam Springs 57 Russellville 75, Greenwood 46 LR Christian 70, Greenbrier 64 Vilonia 69, Beebe 46 Today Greenbrier at Siloam Springs Greenwood at Vilonia Alma at LR Christian Beebe at Russellville Girls ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Vilonia^2-0^14-1 Little Rock Christian^2-0^12-2 Greenwood^1-1^11-4 Alma^1-1^9-6 Beebe^1-1^8-6 Russellville^1-1^6-7 Siloam Springs^0-2^6-7 Greenbrier^0-2^6-8 Tuesday Alma 37, Siloam Springs 33 Greenwood 76, Russellville 29 LR Christian 71, Greenbrier 44 Vilonia 66, Beebe 48 Today Greenbrier at Siloam Springs Greenwood at Vilonia Alma at LR Christian Beebe at Russellville 4A-1 Boys East Division ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Berryville^2-1^14-4 Huntsville^2-1^11-6 Harrison^2-1^10-10 Shiloh Christian^1-2^8-8 West Division ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Pea Ridge^4-0^12-4 Farmington^3-1^9-6 Gravette^1-3^10-7 Prairie Grove^1-3^6-10 Gentry^0-4^13-5 Monday Pea Ridge 56, Prairie Grove 39 Tuesday Prairie Grove 42, Gravette 36 Berryville 71, Harrison 68 Farmington 58, Gentry 39 Pea Ridge 56, Shiloh Christian 32 Valley Springs 71, Huntsville 52 Wednesday Berryville 63, Gentry 41 Today Berryville at Shiloh Christian Gravette at Pea Ridge Gentry at Prairie Grove Huntsville at Harrison Girls East Division ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Harrison^3-0^17-1 Berryville^2-1^13-4 Huntsville^1-2^4-14 Shiloh Christian^0-3^8-11 West Division ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Farmington^4-0^17-3 Pea Ridge^2-2^15-3 Gravette^2-2^10-7 Gentry^1-3^14-3 Prairie Grove^1-3^7-10 Monday Pea Ridge 48, Prairie Grove 26 Tuesday Gravette 55, Prairie Grove 36 Harrison 52, Berryville 47 Farmington 61, Gentry 36 Pea Ridge 44, Shiloh Christian 40 Valley Springs 67, Huntsville 35 Wednesday Berryville 53, Gentry 39 Today Berryville at Shiloh Christian Gravette at Pea Ridge Gentry at Prairie Grove Huntsville at Harrison 4A-4 Boys Morrilton^4-0^12-5 Dardanelle^4-1^17-1 Ozark^4-1^11-6 Pottsville^3-2^5-8 Subiaco^2-3^6-10 Clarksville^1-3^5-11 Heber Springs^1-4^1-14 Dover^0-5^4-14 Tuesday Dardanelle 70, Heber Springs 13 Morrilton 54, Pottsville 51 Ozark 63, Clarksville 55 Subiaco Academy 63, Dover 51 Wednesday Ozark 51, Subiaco Academy 30 Today Heber Springs at Clarksville Dover at Pottsville Dardanelle at Ozark Subiaco Academy at Morrilton Girls Clarksville^5-0^9-9 Morrilton^4-1^11-5 Heber Springs^3-1^11-5 Pottsville^2-2^8-6 Dover^1-3^10-7 Ozark^0-4^12-5 Dardanelle^0-4^2-16 Tuesday Heber Springs 47, Dardanelle 29 Morrilton 40, Pottsville 36 Clarksville 40, Ozark 37 Today Heber Springs at Clarksville Dover at Pottsville Dardanelle at Ozark Subiaco Academy at Morrilton 3A-1 West Boys ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Elkins^4-0^16-1 Charleston^4-0^7-5 Waldron^4-1^15-4 Greenland^3-2^9-6 Cedarville^1-3^7-11 Mansfield^1-4^3-8 Lincoln^1-4^3-12 West Fork^0-4^5-10 Tuesday Mansfield 53, West Fork 50 Greenland 54, Cedarville 45 Elkins 67, Lincoln 52 Charleston 83, Waldron 52 Wednesday Greenland 39, Mansfield 31 Today Mansfield at Charleston Elkins at Waldron West Fork at Cedarville Greenland at Lincoln Girls ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Charleston^5-0^14-2 Elkins^3-1^11-4 Lincoln^3-2^11-6 West Fork^3-2^8-9 Cedarville^2-2^7-8 Waldron^2-3^8-10 Mansfield^1-4^5-9 Greenland^0-5^1-13 Tuesday West Fork 50, Mansfield 28 Cedarville 53, Greenland 26 Lincoln 45, Elkins 38 Charleston 56, Waldron 26 Wednesday Mansfield 47, Greenland 33 Today Mansfield at Charleston Elkins at Waldron West Fork at Cedarville Greenland at Lincoln 3A-1 East Boys ^Conf.^Overall Valley Springs^7-0^22-2 Bergman^5-1^23-4 Clinton^4-2^11-5 Mountain View^3-2^9-8 Marshall^2-4^3-11 Rose Bud^1-6^3-14 Green Forest^0-6^3-14 Tuesday Mountain View 47, Rose Bud 43 Clinton 56, Green Forest 41 Bergman 83, Marshall 65 Valley Springs 71, Huntsville 52 Today Mountain View at Bergman Marshall at Yellville-Summit Lead Hill at Green Forest Girls ^Conf.^Overall Mountain View^4-1^14-2 Rose Bud^5-2^12-5 Bergman^4-2^21-7 Marshall^4-3^11-5 Valley Springs^4-3^20-5 Clinton^1-5^5-13 Green Forest^0-6^0-16 Tuesday Rose Bud 54, Mountain View 51 Clinton 51, Green Forest 15 Bergman 60, Marshall 36 Valley Springs 67, Huntsville 35 Today Mountain View at Bergman Marshall at Yellville-Summit Lead Hill at Green Forest 3A-4 Boys ^Conf.^Overall Fountain Lake^5-1^11-6 Atkins^4-2^10-2 Lamar^4-2^13-6 Jessieville^4-2^10-5 Perryville^3-3^8-8 Booneville^3-3^9-8 Paris^1-5^3-15 Two Rivers^0-6^4-11 Tuesday Jessieville 75, Two Rivers 64 Lamar 60, Atkins 47 Fountain Lake 56, Perryville 43 Booneville 46, Paris 38 Today Atkins at Jessieville Two Rivers at Lamar Paris at Fountain Lake Booneville at Perryville Girls ^Conf.^Overall Lamar^6-0^16-2 Perryville^5-1^12-5 Jessieville^4-2^11-5 Two Rivers^3-3^10-6 Paris^3-3^9-9 Fountain Lake^2-4^9-8 Atkins^1-5^6-11 Booneville^0-6^7-11 Tuesday Jessieville 59, Two Rivers 48 Lamar 47, Atkins 28 Perryville 58, Fountain Lake 44 Paris 40, Booneville 21 Today Atkins at Jessieville Two Rivers at Lamar Paris at Fountain Lake Booneville at Perryville 2A-1 Boys ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Flippin^4-0^17-6 Yellville-Summit^4-1^10-5 Eureka Springs^2-2^5-10 Cotter^1-2^5-16 Decatur^1-3^3-10 Haas Hall-Bentonville^0-1^0-6 Haas Hall-Fayetteville^0-4^5-10 Tuesday Flippin 42, Yellville-Summit 40 Eureka Springs 56, Haas Hall-Fayetteville 48 Life Way Christian 47, Decatur 33 Today Cotter at Eureka Springs Decatur at Flippin Marshall at Yellville-Summit Haas Hall-Rogers at Haas Hall-Fayetteville Girls ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Cotter^3-0^10-9 Flippin^3-1^10-11 Eureka Springs^3-1^8-10 Yellville-Summit^2-3^7-8 Decatur^1-3^2-12 Haas Hall-Fayetteville^0-4^1-10 Tuesday Flippin 53, Yellville-Summit 32 Eureka Springs 52, Haas Hall-Fayetteville 15 Life Way Christian 58, Decatur 53 Today Cotter at Eureka Springs Decatur at Flippin Marshall at Yellville-Summit Haas Hall-Rogers at Haas Hall-Fayetteville 2A-4 Boys ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Lavaca^5-0^20-3 Mountainburg^3-1^6-11 Hector^3-2^5-8 Danville^2-2^6-8 Johnson Co. Westside^1-3^7-8 Magazine^1-3^3-9 Hackett^0-4^2-12 Tuesday Mountainburg 49, Johnson County Westside 42 Lavaca 60, Hector 42 Magazine 49, Hackett 47 Today Magazine at Johnson County Westside Hackett at Mountainburg Danville at Lavaca Girls ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Lavaca^5-0^8-14 Danville^4-0^10-5 Magazine^2-2^8-6 Mountainburg^2-2^9-8 Hector^2-3^4-10 Hackett^0-4^4-10 Johnson Co. Westside^0-4^3-12 Tuesday Mountainburg 52, Johnson County Westside 35 Lavaca 55, Hector 41 Magazine 48, Hackett 46 Today Magazine at Johnson County Westside Hackett at Mountainburg Danville at Lavaca 1A-1 Boys ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L The New School^5-0^20-1 Jasper^5-0^13-9 Kingston^4-2^11-11 Alpena^3-3^7-12 Deer^2-4^14-8 Mt. Judea^1-5^2-15 NWA Classical^0-6^5-16 Monday, Jan. 13 Kingston 76, Oark 43 Tuesday Alpena 69, NWA Classical 35 Kingston 64, Mount Judea 34 The New School 63, Deer 62 Jasper 36, Lead Hill 34 Today Mount Judea at Alpena Jasper at Deer The New School at Kingston NWA Classical at Ozark Catholic Girls ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Alpena^5-0^17-4 Kingston^4-1^11-8 Jasper^3-2^12-9 Deer^2-3^4-18 Mt. Judea^1-4^2-11 NWA Classical^0-5^1-11 Tuesday Alpena 49, NWA Classical 15 Kingston 68, Mount Judea 22 Lead Hill 43, Jasper 29 Today Mount Judea at Alpena Jasper at Deer The New School at Kingston NWA Classical at Ozark Catholic 1A-2 Boys ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Izard County^11-0^22-5 Viola^9-1^19-5 Western Grove^7-2^16-5 Norfork^8-5^13-10 Omaha^5-4^12-7 Lead Hill^4-7^11-15 Calico Rock^3-7^5-16 Bruno-Pyatt^2-11^5-16 St. Joe^0-12^3-17 Tuesday Viola 60, Calico Rock 37 Omaha 68, St. Joe 53 Western Grove 69, Bruno-Pyatt 32 Jasper 36, Lead Hill 34 Izard County 70, Norfork 42 Today Norfork at Western Grove Izard County at Bruno-Pyatt Omaha at Calico Rock Viola at St. Joe Girls ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Viola^9-0^24-2 Western Grove^6-2^11-8 Norfork^7-4^15-8 Lead Hill^5-5^17-10 Calico Rock^4-4^10-10 Izard Co.^4-6^12-11 Omaha^2-5^4-14 Bruno-Pyatt^0-11^7-12 Tuesday Viola 62, Calico Rock 38 Western Grove 74, Bruno-Pyatt 41 Norfork 41, Izard County 40 Lead Hill 43, Jasper 29 Today Norfork at Western Grove Izard County at Bruno-Pyatt Omaha at Calico Rock 1A-4 Boys ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Mulberry/PV^4-1^10-9 Future School of FS^5-2^10-13 St. Paul^4-2^10-6 County Line^3-2^11-10 Scranton^3-2^12-11 Western Yell Co.^1-3^5-10 Oark^0-8^3-22 Tuesday Mulberry/Pleasant View 50, Oark 30 Future School-Ft. Smith 60, Scranton 52 County Line 57, Western Yell County 26 Today Western Yell County at Oark Scranton at County Line St. Paul at Mulberry/Pleasant View Girls ^Conf.^Overall Team^W-L^W-L Scranton^6-0^11-11 County Line^5-1^12-9 St. Paul^4-2^13-3 FS Future School^3-4^6-14 Mulberry/PV^2-3^7-12 Western Yell Co.^2-4^7-10 Oark^0-8^11-14 Tuesday Mulberry/Pleasant View 45, Oark 26 Scranton 50, Future School-Ft. Smith 34 County Line 54, Western Yell County 52 Today Western Yell County at Oark Scranton at County Line St. Paul at Mulberry/Pleasant View

Cougars growing up

The Cougars may be only in their second full season as a varsity program, but veteran coach David Ferrell said they have definitely grown up in that short period of time.

The New School rallied from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to earn a hard-fought 63-62 road win over Deer on Tuesday. That left the Cougars and Jasper currently in a tie atop the 1A-1 Conference. The two teams face off Tuesday in Fayetteville.

Ferrell said last year's team, which finished 28-9 and qualified for the state tournament, might not have been mature enough to handle that environment. The Cougars (20-1, 5-0 1A-1) return four starters off that team.

"The experience of last year probably helped us win that one," Ferrell said. "Last year's team probably doesn't win that game. This team's got some grit."

The Cougars' only loss this season came to Blue Eye, Mo., in the Border Shootout at North Arkansas Community College. But they have won six straight since that 53-47 defeat in mid-December.

Senior guard Chase Ammons, who hit the game-winning shot on Tuesday, is the team's top scorer. He recently surpassed 1,000 career points in only a season and a half.

The quartet of Ammons, Jan Sturner, Tysen Barbour and Ayden Barbour have started every game for in the school's short basketball history. They will be remembered for their part in establishing a foundation for the program, Ferrell said.

But he said depth has been the key difference between the two teams.

Senior Filip Obradovic moved into the starting lineup this year. But freshmen Will Sturner, Tanner Barbour and Machael Hardimon have given them a boost off the bench they didn't have a year ago.

"The bench is really the difference, Ferrell said. "We were scared to death to go to our bench last year. This year, we're happy going eight or nine deep."

BENTONVILLE HIGH

Tigers welcome Freeman back

The return of Brayden Freeman to Bentonville's lineup came a few days later than expected.

The senior forward played Tuesday night for the first time since he suffered a broken bone in his foot and a sprained ankle during a game against Farmington last month. Bentonville coach Dick Rippee said Freeman would have played Friday night against Van Buren had the game not been postponed as storms rolled through the area.

"The broken bone healed quicker than the sprained ankle," Rippee said. "I'm really proud for him. He's been a steady performer, and he's the heart and soul of our team. His experience will help so much as we go through conference play because he's been through the battles."

Rippee said Freeman played "about three-quarters of the game" and pulled off a double-double. He scored 12 points -- sharing the team lead with Colton Simmons and pulled down 10 rebounds in Bentonville's 42-35 victory over Rogers Heritage in Tiger Arena.

"He's been able to do shooting drills, but no lateral drills," Rippee said. "His shot looked good, but his timing looked a little bit off."

While Freeman has been out, sophomores Harrison Hicks and Abel Hutchinson had shared the starting duties. Both of them are now coming off the bench as the Tigers have four sophomores in their top eight players.

"One of the things we did was challenge them to do what they were doing while Brayden was gone," Rippee said. "They don't need to let Brayden do all the scoring. We improved some Tuesday night, and we're hoping they continue to get better and better with each game."

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

WALDRON

Bulldogs focused on recovery

Waldron is no longer undefeated in conference play after losing badly, 82-51, at Charleston on Tuesday.

Brayden Ross scored 32 points and Jordan Fenner 31 for Charleston (7-5, 4-0), which outscored the Bulldogs 20-9 in the second quarter to gain control. Payton Brown had 25 for Waldron (15-4, 4-1) after scoring 59 and 42 points in games the previous week.

Charleston is now tied for first place in the 3A-1 West Conference with Elkins (16-1, 4-0), which beat Lincoln 67-52 on Tuesday.

Charleston shot 58 percent from the floor Tuesday and held Waldron to 6-of-24 shooting from the 3-point line, which is usually a strength for the Bulldogs.

"It was the perfect storm," Waldron coach Josh Brown said. "They shot out of their minds and we didn't play well at all. Brayden Ross went off outside and Fenner was really good inside. On the flip side, we didn't shoot like we usually do."

Waldron can now only gain a split this week heading into tonight's home game with Elkins, a fast-paced team with balanced scoring. Caden Vaught had 22 points and Paxton Barnett 21 in the win over Lincoln.

"We've got to bounce back," Brown said. "It's kind of like a player on the floor. You can't let one mistake lead to another, then another, and another. We can't let Tuesday's game effect what we do (tonight)."

-- Rick Fires • @NWARick

LAVACA

Arrows pointed in right direction

Lavaca coach Renner Reed has a luxury few teams in any classification can enjoy with 11 seniors on the roster. That experience factor has paid huge dividends for the Arrows (20-3, 5-0 2A-4 Conference).

"They all have a role and they play their roles very well," said Reed. "These guys are always pushing us to get better. It's a special group and they hold each other accountable."

Lavaca played a tough 14-game nonconference schedule to prepare for a deep postseason run, said Reed. The Arrows have beaten Greenwood, Lamar, Waldron and Shiloh Christian, and lost close games to Pea Ridge and Bergman. Elkins, one of the best boys teams in the region this season, handed Lavaca its only big loss.

Matt Melton, a 6-foot-2 senior, leads the team in scoring and rebounding, but the Arrows are very balanced.

"Matt is a tough matchup because he can play inside or outside," Reed said.

Jayger Wagner, a 5-8 guard and Andrew Wright, a 5-9 guard, provide Lavaca with a swarming defense, and 6-4 post Mark Miller is a lock-down defender.

Lavaca also has a rim protector in 6-6 Cayden Hearn.

"Cayden is getting better every game," Reed said. "He doesn't have a lot of court time, but he is learning and doing more things for us."

"We've been very balanced and had a lot of guys contribute for us," Reed said. "We do the little things right, like blocking out. And guys off the bench have also been big contributors."

-- Chip Souza • @nwachip

GIRLS

ROGERS HIGH

Lady Mounties coming together

Lady Mounties coach Preston Early said his team doesn't depend on any one player to be successful.

Instead, it's been more of a group effort most of the time when Rogers High (11-5, 2-1 6A-West) has been successful this season.

"When we've played well, we're getting contributions from all five spots," Early said. "Whether that's scoring, high assist numbers. We're also getting good rebounding from our fours and fives.

"We don't have one that can carry the load by themselves. But together they can do it."

The Lady Mounties bounced back from a loss at Fayetteville with a big 57-25 win over Bentonville West on Tuesday. Rogers high 12 3-pointers on the night, including seven by senior Kate McConnell, who tied her own school record.

McConnell leads the Lady Mounties averaging 10.7 points per game, but looking over the Rogers stat sheet Early's assessment is an accurate one as five other Lady Mounties average between 8.6 and 5.2 points per game. Gracie Carr and Kate Miller top the rebounding charts, both averaging more than five per game.

"It's really the most unique team I've had," Early said. "If we're going to be our best it's going to be when we have multiple double-figure scorers."

The veteran coach acknowledged with seven players playing volleyball in the fall, the development process may have been slowed.

"At the end of December, I saw us improve another level," Early said. "We've just had a lot of them improve in a lot of areas."

CHARLESTON

Lady Tigers enjoy home court

Charleston was pleased to finally be home Tuesday and it showed in a 56-26 victory over Waldron.

Payton Rucker had 16 points to lead the Lady Tigers (14-2, 5-0), who are undefeated in 3A-1 West Conference play.

"It was our first home game since November," Charleston coach Jason Rucker said. "We were fired up and we shot the ball well."

Charleston is a traditionally strong defensive team and that aspect of the game showed up again on Tuesday.

"We've always emphasized defense in the 15 years I've been here," Rucker said. "That gives you a chance every night, even when you don't shoot well. Offensively, we're unselfish and a balanced team with eight or nine kids capable of scoring."

Tuesday's game began a string of seven consecutive home games for Charleston. The Lady Tigers host Mansfield (5-9, 1-4) tonight before a big game on Tuesday with Elkins (11-4, 3-1) which is second in the conference standings.

-- Rick Fires • @NWARick

PEA RIDGE

Lady Blackhawks become 'road warriors'

Pea Ridge coach Heath Neal refers to his team as "road warriors" so far this season since the Lady Blackhawks have played only four of their first 18 games on their home floor.

Road games helped Pea Ridge (15-3, 2-2) get back on track in the 4A-1 Conference race this week after opening league play with two heartbreaking losses at home. The Lady Blackhawks earned a 48-26 win Monday at Prairie Grove in a game that was originally scheduled for last Friday, then held on to knock off Shiloh Christian 44-40 in Tuesday's regularly scheduled game.

"I have talked with a lot of our coaches, and we feel like we have the best conference in the state," Neal said. "There is no night that will be easy. The way our schedule works, we have one conference game before Christmas, and it's hard to get fired up for a game on a week when we also have to prepare for finals.

"Gentry played really well, and that was probably our weakest performance of the season. Then against Farmington last week, we have a four-point lead with 20 seconds left to play and we couldn't slam the door shut."

As opposing teams try to come up with ways to stop junior Blakelee Winn, Neal said other players have done their part in helping Pea Ridge's cause. Aiden Dayberry had 10 points in Monday's win over Prairie Grove, while Allisa Short -- the Lady Blackhawks' only senior -- had nine in the first quarter against Shiloh Christian and finished with a team-high 15.

"We've had to make a few adjustments during games," Neal said. "We're getting quality minutes from players, and we could easily have gone from 2-2 to 0-4 in league play, and we would be in trouble.

"It's hard enough to play at Prairie Grove, and we see a diamond-and-one defense that is trying to limit Blakelee's possessions. We have to prepare for those kinds of things, and our girls know how to respond when it comes."

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

CLARKSVILLE

Lady Panthers on a roll in 4A-4

Clarksville coach Randy Talley ran his team through a tough nonconference gauntlet to prepare them for the rigors of conference play and beyond. A quick glance at the Lady Panthers' 9-9 record is not impressive until you consider the teams Clarksville has faced.

Springdale Har-Ber (twice), Vilonia, Greenbrier and Bentonville High are all elite teams. To say the Lady Panthers have had a baptism by fire would be accurate.

"We knew that our nonconference schedule was going to be tough," Talley said. "Some of the teams we lost to, we didn't compete as well as we'd hoped, but we learned and are better because of it."

The Lady Panthers are 5-0 in the 4A-4 Conference after their 40-37 win against Ozark on Tuesday.

Senior Emmaline Rieder, a 6-1 post, leads the way for Clarksville, averaging 12 points per game. But the Lady Panthers are balanced in their scoring with Autumn Miller averaging 9 ppg, and Kenleigh Rieder and Abby Domerese each scoring around 7.

"Emmaline could probably go out and get 20 a night, but she is so unselfish," said Talley. "She does a good job of sharing the ball."

Talley said improved play on the defensive end of the court has been the key to the team's success in conference play.

"Once conference play starts, you can scout your opponents a lot more and I think that has been another key for us," Talley said. "The schedule slows down and you know who you're going to play every night, so you can prepare a little more."

-- Chip Souza • @nwachip

Preps Sports on 01/17/2020