Prep Basketball Report

THE NEW SCHOOL
CONFERENCE BASKETBALL STANDINGS
6A-West
Boys
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Springdale Har-Ber^3-0^12-2
Rogers High^2-1^13-1
Fayetteville^2-1^11-6
Bentonville West^2-1^7-6
Bentonville High^1-1^10-4
Rogers Heritage^1-2^8-7
Van Buren^0-2^6-8
Springdale High^0-3^7-8
Tuesday
Springdale Har-Ber 54, Springdale High 46
Bentonville West 39, Rogers High 36
Bentonville High 42, Rogers Heritage 35
Fayetteville 66, Van Buren 48
Today
Bentonville High at Fayetteville
Springdale Har-Ber at Bentonville West
Rogers High at Springdale High
Van Buren at Rogers Heritage
Girls
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Fayetteville^3-0^12-3
Bentonville High^2-0^13-1
Springdale Har-Ber^2-1^12-4
Rogers High^2-1^11-5
Rogers Heritage^1-2^9-8
Bentonville West^1-2^5-12
Van Buren^0-2^6-9
Springdale High^0-3^3-13
Tuesday
Springdale Har-Ber 54, Springdale High 21
Rogers High 57, Bentonville West 25
Bentonville High 61, Rogers Heritage 35
Fayetteville 62, Van Buren 43
Today
Bentonville High at Fayetteville
Springdale Har-Ber at Bentonville West
Rogers High at Springdale High
Van Buren at Rogers Heritage
6A-Central
Boys
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Cabot^2-0^12-3
North Little Rock^2-0^11-3
FS Northside^2-0^12-4
Conway^1-1^11-3
Bryant^1-1^9-6
LR Central^0-2^7-8
LR Catholic^0-2^6-8
FS Southside^0-2^5-11
Tuesday
FS Northside 63, LR Central 44
Bryant 67, LR Catholic 35
North Little Rock 74, Conway 58
Cabot 72, FS Southside 53
Today
Bryant at LR Central
FS Northside at LR Catholic
North Little Rock at FS Southside
Conway at Cabot
Girls
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Cabot^2-0^14-1
Conway^2-0^13-3
FS Northside^2-0^13-3
Bryant^1-1^9-5
North Little Rock^1-1^8-8
Mount St. Mary^0-2^6-9
LR Central^0-2^4-7
FS Southside^0-2^0-14
Tuesday
Bryant 49, Mount St. Mary 45
FS Northside 56, LR Central 26
Conway 76, North Little Rock 47
Cabot 70, FS Southside 9
Today
Bryant at LR Central
FS Northside at LR Catholic
North Little Rock at FS Southside
Conway at Cabot
5A-West
Boys
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Vilonia^2-0^13-2
Russellville^2-0^12-4
LR Christian^2-0^7-5
Alma^1-1^9-6
Beebe^1-1^6-8
Siloam Springs^0-2^10-5
Greenbrier^0-2^4-10
Greenwood^0-2^3-12
Tuesday
Alma 74, Siloam Springs 57
Russellville 75, Greenwood 46
LR Christian 70, Greenbrier 64
Vilonia 69, Beebe 46
Today
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs
Greenwood at Vilonia
Alma at LR Christian
Beebe at Russellville
Girls
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Vilonia^2-0^14-1
Little Rock Christian^2-0^12-2
Greenwood^1-1^11-4
Alma^1-1^9-6
Beebe^1-1^8-6
Russellville^1-1^6-7
Siloam Springs^0-2^6-7
Greenbrier^0-2^6-8
Tuesday
Alma 37, Siloam Springs 33
Greenwood 76, Russellville 29
LR Christian 71, Greenbrier 44
Vilonia 66, Beebe 48
Today
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs
Greenwood at Vilonia
Alma at LR Christian
Beebe at Russellville
4A-1
Boys
East Division
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Berryville^2-1^14-4
Huntsville^2-1^11-6
Harrison^2-1^10-10
Shiloh Christian^1-2^8-8
West Division
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Pea Ridge^4-0^12-4
Farmington^3-1^9-6
Gravette^1-3^10-7
Prairie Grove^1-3^6-10
Gentry^0-4^13-5
Monday
Pea Ridge 56, Prairie Grove 39
Tuesday
Prairie Grove 42, Gravette 36
Berryville 71, Harrison 68
Farmington 58, Gentry 39
Pea Ridge 56, Shiloh Christian 32
Valley Springs 71, Huntsville 52
Wednesday
Berryville 63, Gentry 41
Today
Berryville at Shiloh Christian
Gravette at Pea Ridge
Gentry at Prairie Grove
Huntsville at Harrison
Girls
East Division
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Harrison^3-0^17-1
Berryville^2-1^13-4
Huntsville^1-2^4-14
Shiloh Christian^0-3^8-11
West Division
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Farmington^4-0^17-3
Pea Ridge^2-2^15-3
Gravette^2-2^10-7
Gentry^1-3^14-3
Prairie Grove^1-3^7-10
Monday
Pea Ridge 48, Prairie Grove 26
Tuesday
Gravette 55, Prairie Grove 36
Harrison 52, Berryville 47
Farmington 61, Gentry 36
Pea Ridge 44, Shiloh Christian 40
Valley Springs 67, Huntsville 35
Wednesday
Berryville 53, Gentry 39
Today
Berryville at Shiloh Christian
Gravette at Pea Ridge
Gentry at Prairie Grove
Huntsville at Harrison
4A-4
Boys
Morrilton^4-0^12-5
Dardanelle^4-1^17-1
Ozark^4-1^11-6
Pottsville^3-2^5-8
Subiaco^2-3^6-10
Clarksville^1-3^5-11
Heber Springs^1-4^1-14
Dover^0-5^4-14
Tuesday
Dardanelle 70, Heber Springs 13
Morrilton 54, Pottsville 51
Ozark 63, Clarksville 55
Subiaco Academy 63, Dover 51
Wednesday
Ozark 51, Subiaco Academy 30
Today
Heber Springs at Clarksville
Dover at Pottsville
Dardanelle at Ozark
Subiaco Academy at Morrilton
Girls
Clarksville^5-0^9-9
Morrilton^4-1^11-5
Heber Springs^3-1^11-5
Pottsville^2-2^8-6
Dover^1-3^10-7
Ozark^0-4^12-5
Dardanelle^0-4^2-16
Tuesday
Heber Springs 47, Dardanelle 29
Morrilton 40, Pottsville 36
Clarksville 40, Ozark 37
Today
Heber Springs at Clarksville
Dover at Pottsville
Dardanelle at Ozark
Subiaco Academy at Morrilton
3A-1 West
Boys
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Elkins^4-0^16-1
Charleston^4-0^7-5
Waldron^4-1^15-4
Greenland^3-2^9-6
Cedarville^1-3^7-11
Mansfield^1-4^3-8
Lincoln^1-4^3-12
West Fork^0-4^5-10
Tuesday
Mansfield 53, West Fork 50
Greenland 54, Cedarville 45
Elkins 67, Lincoln 52
Charleston 83, Waldron 52
Wednesday
Greenland 39, Mansfield 31
Today
Mansfield at Charleston
Elkins at Waldron
West Fork at Cedarville
Greenland at Lincoln
Girls
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Charleston^5-0^14-2
Elkins^3-1^11-4
Lincoln^3-2^11-6
West Fork^3-2^8-9
Cedarville^2-2^7-8
Waldron^2-3^8-10
Mansfield^1-4^5-9
Greenland^0-5^1-13
Tuesday
West Fork 50, Mansfield 28
Cedarville 53, Greenland 26
Lincoln 45, Elkins 38
Charleston 56, Waldron 26
Wednesday
Mansfield 47, Greenland 33
Today
Mansfield at Charleston
Elkins at Waldron
West Fork at Cedarville
Greenland at Lincoln
3A-1 East
Boys
^Conf.^Overall
Valley Springs^7-0^22-2
Bergman^5-1^23-4
Clinton^4-2^11-5
Mountain View^3-2^9-8
Marshall^2-4^3-11
Rose Bud^1-6^3-14
Green Forest^0-6^3-14
Tuesday
Mountain View 47, Rose Bud 43
Clinton 56, Green Forest 41
Bergman 83, Marshall 65
Valley Springs 71, Huntsville 52
Today
Mountain View at Bergman
Marshall at Yellville-Summit
Lead Hill at Green Forest
Girls
^Conf.^Overall
Mountain View^4-1^14-2
Rose Bud^5-2^12-5
Bergman^4-2^21-7
Marshall^4-3^11-5
Valley Springs^4-3^20-5
Clinton^1-5^5-13
Green Forest^0-6^0-16
Tuesday
Rose Bud 54, Mountain View 51
Clinton 51, Green Forest 15
Bergman 60, Marshall 36
Valley Springs 67, Huntsville 35
Today
Mountain View at Bergman
Marshall at Yellville-Summit
Lead Hill at Green Forest
3A-4
Boys
^Conf.^Overall
Fountain Lake^5-1^11-6
Atkins^4-2^10-2
Lamar^4-2^13-6
Jessieville^4-2^10-5
Perryville^3-3^8-8
Booneville^3-3^9-8
Paris^1-5^3-15
Two Rivers^0-6^4-11
Tuesday
Jessieville 75, Two Rivers 64
Lamar 60, Atkins 47
Fountain Lake 56, Perryville 43
Booneville 46, Paris 38
Today
Atkins at Jessieville
Two Rivers at Lamar
Paris at Fountain Lake
Booneville at Perryville
Girls
^Conf.^Overall
Lamar^6-0^16-2
Perryville^5-1^12-5
Jessieville^4-2^11-5
Two Rivers^3-3^10-6
Paris^3-3^9-9
Fountain Lake^2-4^9-8
Atkins^1-5^6-11
Booneville^0-6^7-11
Tuesday
Jessieville 59, Two Rivers 48
Lamar 47, Atkins 28
Perryville 58, Fountain Lake 44
Paris 40, Booneville 21
Today
Atkins at Jessieville
Two Rivers at Lamar
Paris at Fountain Lake
Booneville at Perryville
2A-1
Boys
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Flippin^4-0^17-6
Yellville-Summit^4-1^10-5
Eureka Springs^2-2^5-10
Cotter^1-2^5-16
Decatur^1-3^3-10
Haas Hall-Bentonville^0-1^0-6
Haas Hall-Fayetteville^0-4^5-10
Tuesday
Flippin 42, Yellville-Summit 40
Eureka Springs 56, Haas Hall-Fayetteville 48
Life Way Christian 47, Decatur 33
Today
Cotter at Eureka Springs
Decatur at Flippin
Marshall at Yellville-Summit
Haas Hall-Rogers at Haas Hall-Fayetteville
Girls
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Cotter^3-0^10-9
Flippin^3-1^10-11
Eureka Springs^3-1^8-10
Yellville-Summit^2-3^7-8
Decatur^1-3^2-12
Haas Hall-Fayetteville^0-4^1-10
Tuesday
Flippin 53, Yellville-Summit 32
Eureka Springs 52, Haas Hall-Fayetteville 15
Life Way Christian 58, Decatur 53
Today
Cotter at Eureka Springs
Decatur at Flippin
Marshall at Yellville-Summit
Haas Hall-Rogers at Haas Hall-Fayetteville
2A-4
Boys
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Lavaca^5-0^20-3
Mountainburg^3-1^6-11
Hector^3-2^5-8
Danville^2-2^6-8
Johnson Co. Westside^1-3^7-8
Magazine^1-3^3-9
Hackett^0-4^2-12
Tuesday
Mountainburg 49, Johnson County Westside 42
Lavaca 60, Hector 42
Magazine 49, Hackett 47
Today
Magazine at Johnson County Westside
Hackett at Mountainburg
Danville at Lavaca
Girls
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Lavaca^5-0^8-14
Danville^4-0^10-5
Magazine^2-2^8-6
Mountainburg^2-2^9-8
Hector^2-3^4-10
Hackett^0-4^4-10
Johnson Co. Westside^0-4^3-12
Tuesday
Mountainburg 52, Johnson County Westside 35
Lavaca 55, Hector 41
Magazine 48, Hackett 46
Today
Magazine at Johnson County Westside
Hackett at Mountainburg
Danville at Lavaca
1A-1
Boys
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
The New School^5-0^20-1
Jasper^5-0^13-9
Kingston^4-2^11-11
Alpena^3-3^7-12
Deer^2-4^14-8
Mt. Judea^1-5^2-15
NWA Classical^0-6^5-16
Monday, Jan. 13
Kingston 76, Oark 43
Tuesday
Alpena 69, NWA Classical 35
Kingston 64, Mount Judea 34
The New School 63, Deer 62
Jasper 36, Lead Hill 34
Today
Mount Judea at Alpena
Jasper at Deer
The New School at Kingston
NWA Classical at Ozark Catholic
Girls
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Alpena^5-0^17-4
Kingston^4-1^11-8
Jasper^3-2^12-9
Deer^2-3^4-18
Mt. Judea^1-4^2-11
NWA Classical^0-5^1-11
Tuesday
Alpena 49, NWA Classical 15
Kingston 68, Mount Judea 22
Lead Hill 43, Jasper 29
Today
Mount Judea at Alpena
Jasper at Deer
The New School at Kingston
NWA Classical at Ozark Catholic
1A-2
Boys
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Izard County^11-0^22-5
Viola^9-1^19-5
Western Grove^7-2^16-5
Norfork^8-5^13-10
Omaha^5-4^12-7
Lead Hill^4-7^11-15
Calico Rock^3-7^5-16
Bruno-Pyatt^2-11^5-16
St. Joe^0-12^3-17
Tuesday
Viola 60, Calico Rock 37
Omaha 68, St. Joe 53
Western Grove 69, Bruno-Pyatt 32
Jasper 36, Lead Hill 34
Izard County 70, Norfork 42
Today
Norfork at Western Grove
Izard County at Bruno-Pyatt
Omaha at Calico Rock
Viola at St. Joe
Girls
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Viola^9-0^24-2
Western Grove^6-2^11-8
Norfork^7-4^15-8
Lead Hill^5-5^17-10
Calico Rock^4-4^10-10
Izard Co.^4-6^12-11
Omaha^2-5^4-14
Bruno-Pyatt^0-11^7-12
Tuesday
Viola 62, Calico Rock 38
Western Grove 74, Bruno-Pyatt 41
Norfork 41, Izard County 40
Lead Hill 43, Jasper 29
Today
Norfork at Western Grove
Izard County at Bruno-Pyatt
Omaha at Calico Rock
1A-4
Boys
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Mulberry/PV^4-1^10-9
Future School of FS^5-2^10-13
St. Paul^4-2^10-6
County Line^3-2^11-10
Scranton^3-2^12-11
Western Yell Co.^1-3^5-10
Oark^0-8^3-22
Tuesday
Mulberry/Pleasant View 50, Oark 30
Future School-Ft. Smith 60, Scranton 52
County Line 57, Western Yell County 26
Today
Western Yell County at Oark
Scranton at County Line
St. Paul at Mulberry/Pleasant View
Girls
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Scranton^6-0^11-11
County Line^5-1^12-9
St. Paul^4-2^13-3
FS Future School^3-4^6-14
Mulberry/PV^2-3^7-12
Western Yell Co.^2-4^7-10
Oark^0-8^11-14
Tuesday
Mulberry/Pleasant View 45, Oark 26
Scranton 50, Future School-Ft. Smith 34
County Line 54, Western Yell County 52
Today
Western Yell County at Oark
Scranton at County Line
St. Paul at Mulberry/Pleasant View
Cougars growing up
The Cougars may be only in their second full season as a varsity program, but veteran coach David Ferrell said they have definitely grown up in that short period of time.
The New School rallied from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to earn a hard-fought 63-62 road win over Deer on Tuesday. That left the Cougars and Jasper currently in a tie atop the 1A-1 Conference. The two teams face off Tuesday in Fayetteville.
Ferrell said last year's team, which finished 28-9 and qualified for the state tournament, might not have been mature enough to handle that environment. The Cougars (20-1, 5-0 1A-1) return four starters off that team.
"The experience of last year probably helped us win that one," Ferrell said. "Last year's team probably doesn't win that game. This team's got some grit."
The Cougars' only loss this season came to Blue Eye, Mo., in the Border Shootout at North Arkansas Community College. But they have won six straight since that 53-47 defeat in mid-December.
Senior guard Chase Ammons, who hit the game-winning shot on Tuesday, is the team's top scorer. He recently surpassed 1,000 career points in only a season and a half.
The quartet of Ammons, Jan Sturner, Tysen Barbour and Ayden Barbour have started every game for in the school's short basketball history. They will be remembered for their part in establishing a foundation for the program, Ferrell said.
But he said depth has been the key difference between the two teams.
Senior Filip Obradovic moved into the starting lineup this year. But freshmen Will Sturner, Tanner Barbour and Machael Hardimon have given them a boost off the bench they didn't have a year ago.
"The bench is really the difference, Ferrell said. "We were scared to death to go to our bench last year. This year, we're happy going eight or nine deep."
BENTONVILLE HIGH
Tigers welcome Freeman back
The return of Brayden Freeman to Bentonville's lineup came a few days later than expected.
The senior forward played Tuesday night for the first time since he suffered a broken bone in his foot and a sprained ankle during a game against Farmington last month. Bentonville coach Dick Rippee said Freeman would have played Friday night against Van Buren had the game not been postponed as storms rolled through the area.
"The broken bone healed quicker than the sprained ankle," Rippee said. "I'm really proud for him. He's been a steady performer, and he's the heart and soul of our team. His experience will help so much as we go through conference play because he's been through the battles."
Rippee said Freeman played "about three-quarters of the game" and pulled off a double-double. He scored 12 points -- sharing the team lead with Colton Simmons and pulled down 10 rebounds in Bentonville's 42-35 victory over Rogers Heritage in Tiger Arena.
"He's been able to do shooting drills, but no lateral drills," Rippee said. "His shot looked good, but his timing looked a little bit off."
While Freeman has been out, sophomores Harrison Hicks and Abel Hutchinson had shared the starting duties. Both of them are now coming off the bench as the Tigers have four sophomores in their top eight players.
"One of the things we did was challenge them to do what they were doing while Brayden was gone," Rippee said. "They don't need to let Brayden do all the scoring. We improved some Tuesday night, and we're hoping they continue to get better and better with each game."
-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry
WALDRON
Bulldogs focused on recovery
Waldron is no longer undefeated in conference play after losing badly, 82-51, at Charleston on Tuesday.
Brayden Ross scored 32 points and Jordan Fenner 31 for Charleston (7-5, 4-0), which outscored the Bulldogs 20-9 in the second quarter to gain control. Payton Brown had 25 for Waldron (15-4, 4-1) after scoring 59 and 42 points in games the previous week.
Charleston is now tied for first place in the 3A-1 West Conference with Elkins (16-1, 4-0), which beat Lincoln 67-52 on Tuesday.
Charleston shot 58 percent from the floor Tuesday and held Waldron to 6-of-24 shooting from the 3-point line, which is usually a strength for the Bulldogs.
"It was the perfect storm," Waldron coach Josh Brown said. "They shot out of their minds and we didn't play well at all. Brayden Ross went off outside and Fenner was really good inside. On the flip side, we didn't shoot like we usually do."
Waldron can now only gain a split this week heading into tonight's home game with Elkins, a fast-paced team with balanced scoring. Caden Vaught had 22 points and Paxton Barnett 21 in the win over Lincoln.
"We've got to bounce back," Brown said. "It's kind of like a player on the floor. You can't let one mistake lead to another, then another, and another. We can't let Tuesday's game effect what we do (tonight)."
-- Rick Fires • @NWARick
LAVACA
Arrows pointed in right direction
Lavaca coach Renner Reed has a luxury few teams in any classification can enjoy with 11 seniors on the roster. That experience factor has paid huge dividends for the Arrows (20-3, 5-0 2A-4 Conference).
"They all have a role and they play their roles very well," said Reed. "These guys are always pushing us to get better. It's a special group and they hold each other accountable."
Lavaca played a tough 14-game nonconference schedule to prepare for a deep postseason run, said Reed. The Arrows have beaten Greenwood, Lamar, Waldron and Shiloh Christian, and lost close games to Pea Ridge and Bergman. Elkins, one of the best boys teams in the region this season, handed Lavaca its only big loss.
Matt Melton, a 6-foot-2 senior, leads the team in scoring and rebounding, but the Arrows are very balanced.
"Matt is a tough matchup because he can play inside or outside," Reed said.
Jayger Wagner, a 5-8 guard and Andrew Wright, a 5-9 guard, provide Lavaca with a swarming defense, and 6-4 post Mark Miller is a lock-down defender.
Lavaca also has a rim protector in 6-6 Cayden Hearn.
"Cayden is getting better every game," Reed said. "He doesn't have a lot of court time, but he is learning and doing more things for us."
"We've been very balanced and had a lot of guys contribute for us," Reed said. "We do the little things right, like blocking out. And guys off the bench have also been big contributors."
-- Chip Souza • @nwachip
GIRLS
ROGERS HIGH
Lady Mounties coming together
Lady Mounties coach Preston Early said his team doesn't depend on any one player to be successful.
Instead, it's been more of a group effort most of the time when Rogers High (11-5, 2-1 6A-West) has been successful this season.
"When we've played well, we're getting contributions from all five spots," Early said. "Whether that's scoring, high assist numbers. We're also getting good rebounding from our fours and fives.
"We don't have one that can carry the load by themselves. But together they can do it."
The Lady Mounties bounced back from a loss at Fayetteville with a big 57-25 win over Bentonville West on Tuesday. Rogers high 12 3-pointers on the night, including seven by senior Kate McConnell, who tied her own school record.
McConnell leads the Lady Mounties averaging 10.7 points per game, but looking over the Rogers stat sheet Early's assessment is an accurate one as five other Lady Mounties average between 8.6 and 5.2 points per game. Gracie Carr and Kate Miller top the rebounding charts, both averaging more than five per game.
"It's really the most unique team I've had," Early said. "If we're going to be our best it's going to be when we have multiple double-figure scorers."
The veteran coach acknowledged with seven players playing volleyball in the fall, the development process may have been slowed.
"At the end of December, I saw us improve another level," Early said. "We've just had a lot of them improve in a lot of areas."
CHARLESTON
Lady Tigers enjoy home court
Charleston was pleased to finally be home Tuesday and it showed in a 56-26 victory over Waldron.
Payton Rucker had 16 points to lead the Lady Tigers (14-2, 5-0), who are undefeated in 3A-1 West Conference play.
"It was our first home game since November," Charleston coach Jason Rucker said. "We were fired up and we shot the ball well."
Charleston is a traditionally strong defensive team and that aspect of the game showed up again on Tuesday.
"We've always emphasized defense in the 15 years I've been here," Rucker said. "That gives you a chance every night, even when you don't shoot well. Offensively, we're unselfish and a balanced team with eight or nine kids capable of scoring."
Tuesday's game began a string of seven consecutive home games for Charleston. The Lady Tigers host Mansfield (5-9, 1-4) tonight before a big game on Tuesday with Elkins (11-4, 3-1) which is second in the conference standings.
-- Rick Fires • @NWARick
PEA RIDGE
Lady Blackhawks become 'road warriors'
Pea Ridge coach Heath Neal refers to his team as "road warriors" so far this season since the Lady Blackhawks have played only four of their first 18 games on their home floor.
Road games helped Pea Ridge (15-3, 2-2) get back on track in the 4A-1 Conference race this week after opening league play with two heartbreaking losses at home. The Lady Blackhawks earned a 48-26 win Monday at Prairie Grove in a game that was originally scheduled for last Friday, then held on to knock off Shiloh Christian 44-40 in Tuesday's regularly scheduled game.
"I have talked with a lot of our coaches, and we feel like we have the best conference in the state," Neal said. "There is no night that will be easy. The way our schedule works, we have one conference game before Christmas, and it's hard to get fired up for a game on a week when we also have to prepare for finals.
"Gentry played really well, and that was probably our weakest performance of the season. Then against Farmington last week, we have a four-point lead with 20 seconds left to play and we couldn't slam the door shut."
As opposing teams try to come up with ways to stop junior Blakelee Winn, Neal said other players have done their part in helping Pea Ridge's cause. Aiden Dayberry had 10 points in Monday's win over Prairie Grove, while Allisa Short -- the Lady Blackhawks' only senior -- had nine in the first quarter against Shiloh Christian and finished with a team-high 15.
"We've had to make a few adjustments during games," Neal said. "We're getting quality minutes from players, and we could easily have gone from 2-2 to 0-4 in league play, and we would be in trouble.
"It's hard enough to play at Prairie Grove, and we see a diamond-and-one defense that is trying to limit Blakelee's possessions. We have to prepare for those kinds of things, and our girls know how to respond when it comes."
-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry
CLARKSVILLE
Lady Panthers on a roll in 4A-4
Clarksville coach Randy Talley ran his team through a tough nonconference gauntlet to prepare them for the rigors of conference play and beyond. A quick glance at the Lady Panthers' 9-9 record is not impressive until you consider the teams Clarksville has faced.
Springdale Har-Ber (twice), Vilonia, Greenbrier and Bentonville High are all elite teams. To say the Lady Panthers have had a baptism by fire would be accurate.
"We knew that our nonconference schedule was going to be tough," Talley said. "Some of the teams we lost to, we didn't compete as well as we'd hoped, but we learned and are better because of it."
The Lady Panthers are 5-0 in the 4A-4 Conference after their 40-37 win against Ozark on Tuesday.
Senior Emmaline Rieder, a 6-1 post, leads the way for Clarksville, averaging 12 points per game. But the Lady Panthers are balanced in their scoring with Autumn Miller averaging 9 ppg, and Kenleigh Rieder and Abby Domerese each scoring around 7.
"Emmaline could probably go out and get 20 a night, but she is so unselfish," said Talley. "She does a good job of sharing the ball."
Talley said improved play on the defensive end of the court has been the key to the team's success in conference play.
"Once conference play starts, you can scout your opponents a lot more and I think that has been another key for us," Talley said. "The schedule slows down and you know who you're going to play every night, so you can prepare a little more."
-- Chip Souza • @nwachip
