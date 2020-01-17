Pulaski Academy takes over in 4th

It may have taken longer than head Coach Roger Franks would've liked, but Pulaski Academy finally ran down eStem on Thursday night.

The Bruins scored 15 of the first 17 points of the fourth quarter to erase an eight-point defict and scurry away for a 64-55 victory at Alex Hugg Gymnasium.

Junior guard Kaylan Makan scored 11 of his game-high 23 points in the final quarter for Pulaski Academy (10-3, 5-1 4A-5), which found a way to win after undergoing a nightmarish first half. The Bruins had 17 total turnovers and hit 9 of of their 23 shot attempts over the first and second quarters to trail 32-22 at halftime.

"[EStem] does such a good job of pressing, and we were trying to dribble the ball too much," Franks said. "We weren't reversing the ball quick enough, but that's a credit to eStem. They're long and made it extremely tough on us.

"It took us a while to settle down. Fortunately for us, we were able to overcome that with a big push in the fourth."

Junior forward Griffin Newby had 14 points and 15 rebounds, while senior guard Logan Miller finished with 10 points and 3 steals for the Bruins, who won for the fifth time in their past six games.

Senior guards Jacob Sanders and Dylan Sewell scored 14 and 11 points, respectively, for eStem (16-8, 5-2), which was in control for much of the game and led 46-38 after three quarters but wilted in the fourth.

"We got comfortable, we got complacent," eStem Coach Josh Hayes said. "The same thing happened Tuesday against Mills. We had a lead, had [Pulaski Academy] on their heels and then let them off the hook.

"And then when the pressure was on us, we didn't know how to handle it. [They] made the run when they were supposed to, and you gotta tip your hat to them."

Makan's three-pointer to open the fourth quarter started a string of nine consecutive points for the Bruins. A Newby floater gave Pulaski Academy a 47-46 lead, its first since early in the first quarter, with 4:56 left to play. Sanders answered with a basket on the other end for eStem, but the Bruins scored 12 of the next 13 points to grab a 59-49 advantage, with Makan capping the rally with a reverse lay-up with 1:12 remaining.

"It's comical how bad it was in the first half for us," Franks said. "We had to go small to try to combat that pressure we were facing. Kaylan, though, began making shots and then we started to find Griffin inside after we kept missing him because we were so caught up in their pressure.

"But I'm really proud of our guys for the way they fought back because eStem's got a really good team."

GIRLS

PULASKI ACADEMY 59,

eSTEM 30

Seniors Isis Woods and Jazemene McMillan combined for 37 points as Pulaski Academy outscored eStem 28-13 in the second half to power to a victory.

Woods finished with 19 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals while McMillan had 18 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals for the Lady Bruins (14-2, 6-0 4A-5), who ran their winning streak to 12 games after an overpowering performance.

Allie Johnson, a senior guard, had 14 points, 7 rebounds and 7 steals for eStem (9-11, 4-3), which made just 10 of 40 shots. Senior center Trinity Hudson added 9 points, 6 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Turnovers cost eStem throughout, but they were especially crushing in the first half. The Lady Mets took 19 shots but threw it away 17 times over the first two quarters.

The Lady Bruins took control after sprinting out to a 10-0 run in the opening quarter. Woods started the rally with a steal and lay-up, then finished it off with a free throw to help send Pulaski Academy to a 16-7 lead after the first quarter. Woods had nine points in the second, including seven over the last three minutes. EStem attempted just three shots during that same span and trailed 31-16 at halftime.

McMillan scored 11 points during an 18-2 explosion in the third quarter for the Lady Bruins, who held the Lady Mets to 1-of-8 shooting in the period. A pair of free throws from Natalya Kaza near the end of the quarter put Pulaski Academy ahead 51-21.

Photo by Jeff Gammons

Pulaski Academy’s Joe Himon (11) takes a shot over an eStem defender Thursday during the Bruins’ 64-55 victory at Alex Hugg Gymnasium. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/117estempambb/

Sports on 01/17/2020