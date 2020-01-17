HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Mountain Home hires Ary

Mountain Home hired Steve Ary as its new coach Thursday night at the Mountain Home School District's board meeting.

Ary, a member of the Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, is 182-95 in his career at Willow Springs, Mountain Grove and West Plains, all in Missouri.

Last season, Ary served as an assistant coach at Harrison under Joel Wells, who is also a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

The Bombers were 0-10 in 2019 under previous head coach Bryan Mattox.

Fountain Lake promotes interim coach

Fountain Lake promoted interim coach Kenny Shelton to its full-time coach Thursday night, Athletic Director Marc Davis told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Shelton was the Cobras' interim coach in 2019 after Brandon Barbaree resigned in August. He served as an assistant coach from 2010-18 after leading Johnson County Westside to a conference championship in 2008.

Fountain Lake went 2-8 last season and was 1-6 in the 7-4A Conference.

-- Jeremy Muck

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wonder Boys win at home

Arkansas Tech University (9-6, 5-4 Great American Conference) had four players score 10 or more points Thursday, which was enough to offset a game-high 37 points from Romio Harvey in a 96-87 victory over Harding University (6-9, 1-8) at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

The Wonder Boys were 16-of-35 shooting (46%) from the three-point line, helping them offset being outscored by seven points at the free-throw line. They also outrebounded the Bisons 49-46 and turned 13 Harding turnovers into 16 points.

R.J. Glasper led Arkansas Tech with 25 points, Tony Hall poured in 20, Dillon Gooding had 13 and Devante Foster chipped in with 12. Harvey scored his 37 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the floor, including four three-pointers, and 9-of-11 shooting from the free-throw line. Emir Ahmedic scored 22 points for Harding and Tyler Hutchieson added 13.

In other games involving in-state NCAA Division II teams on Thursday, Chris Parker scored 17 points as Henderson State University (12-3, 7-2) earned its fifth consecutive victory by beating Ouachita Baptist University (5-8, 3-6) at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia. ... Aaron Lucas scored a team-high 18 points to lead Southern Arkansas University (6-9, 3-6) to a 72-63 victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello (13-5, 5-4). ... Brian Halums scored 44 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (6-10, 2-8 Lone Star Conference) in an 83-75 loss to Texas A&M-Commerce (11-5, 7-3) in Commerce, Texas.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Harding outlasts Arkansas Tech

Cheyenne Brown hit two free throws with 28 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, then hit two more free throws with 2:41 left in the game to give Harding University (8-7, 5-4 Great American Conference) the lead for good in a 75-71 victory over Arkansas Tech University (8-5, 5-4) at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

Brown finished with 28 points to lead all scorers and added 10 rebounds. Ke'vonshaye Stackhouse led the way with 17 points and 11 rebounds for Arkansas Tech.

In other games involving in-state NCAA Division II teams on Thursday, Henderson State University (11-4, 6-3) outscored Ouachita Baptist University (4-11, 1-8) 23-7 in the second quarter to turn a one-point deficit into an easy 75-46 victory at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia. ... Berniezha Tidwell led all scorers with 21 points, but it wasn't enough as the University of Arkansas at Monticello (10-5, 5-4) fell to Southern Arkansas University (10-5, 4-5) 79-74 at the W.T. Watson Center in Magnolia. ... Ashanti Eden scored 12 points and Mar'Shalia Lollie added 10 for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (7-9, 4-6 Lone Star Conference) in an 82-46 loss to Texas A&M-Commerce (16-0, 10-0) in Commerce, Texas.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 01/17/2020