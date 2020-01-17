Suspect in court on drug charges

FORT SMITH -- A man arrested Jan. 9 at the scene of a shooting in Fort Smith was arraigned on four charges in Sebastian County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Sebastian County Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor presided over the arraignment of Zachary Gene Still, 26, of Bokoshe, Okla. Still stated that he could hire his own attorney to represent him. Tabor ordered Still's arraignment be continued based on Still's ability to do this. A $50,000 cash bail was also set for him.

Still is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Sebastian County inmate roster.

Still had been charged Tuesday with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a class Y felony, maintaining a premises for drug activity, a class C felony, and possession of over 14 grams of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia -- process or prepare, both class D felonies, according to the Sebastian County prosecutor's office.

Class Y felonies are punishable by 10 to 40 years or life in prison, according to Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue. In contrast, class C felonies are punishable by three to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 while class D felonies can result in up to six years in prison and a fine of the same amount.

In a news release Tuesday, Shue wrote the investigation by the Fort Smith Police Department, the prosecuting attorney's office and other law enforcement agencies is ongoing with regard to Still's charges and the death of Richard Todd Flanagan Jr.

Fort Smith Police Department spokesman Aric Mitchell said in a Jan. 9 email that police responded to a call at 10:15 p.m. Jan. 8 involving a possible shooting at a residence in the 3000 block of Bluff Avenue. A man identified as Flanagan was discovered with what appeared to be life-threatening wounds, and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

A probable-cause affidavit states police arrived at 3009 Bluff Ave. after being notified of a shooting. Police were advised that an unknown man entered the residence "demanding dope" and shooting a small handgun. The man was stabbed multiple times by someone inside the residence and transported to Baptist Health-Fort Smith.

The affidavit states Still was on scene and consented to detectives searching his residence. Numerous items of drug paraphernalia and jars of marijuana were found. In addition, numerous people admitted during interviews with residents of the house that Still sold marijuana out of the residence. A locked safe was located, and a key was provided to open it. Inside the safe was marijuana, wax and an unknown amount of money.

