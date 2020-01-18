20-year bonds put on Treasury menu

Visitors take photographs outside the U.S. Treasury building in Washington on Aug. 13, 2019. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer.

The U.S. Treasury will start issuing 20-year bonds in the first half of this year, expanding its roster of securities as the government seeks ways to fund a ballooning deficit.

Institutional investors have been clamoring for more longer-dated, risk-free securities that offer some nominal yield, as global debt totals $11 trillion and rates are negative. Japanese officials have discussed adding a 50-year security, something the U.S. opted against in its announcement.

"The 20-year bond fits more easily into the existing market structure," said Lou Crandall, chief economist at Wrightson ICAP in New York. "This is a way of taking advantage of long-term interest rates that are low by historical standards without introducing a wild-card such as an ultralong bond, which would have had more growing pains."

Previously issued 30-year Treasury notes with about 20 years left to maturity yield about 2.15%, suggesting the new debt will offer a sizable premium over other comparable notes. Japanese 20-year bonds yield about 0.31%, and German ones just 0.07%.

The new 20-year bonds will probably draw more domestic buyers than global funds, who tend to favor shorter maturities. Foreign investors bought an average of less than 9% of U.S. 30-year debt sold at auctions in 2019.

More information will come in the Treasury Department's next quarterly announcement of sales of longer-dated debt, on Feb. 5, the department said in a statement. Given that the long-standing practice is to avoid a market-timing issuance strategy, the sales will be done "in a regular and predictable manner in benchmark size," the Treasury said.

"The newness of the bond should make it trade a little cheap," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York. The yield curve is likely to steepen as the 20-year supply will be coming sooner than some had anticipated, she said.

Misra said she will be looking to see which securities the Treasury Department will cut back on to make space for the new 20-year bonds. One danger is that, given the Federal Reserve's efforts to boost purchases of bills, there could be "scarcity" in some maturities, she said.

Longer-maturity Treasury notes fell in Asian trading Friday, steepening the yield curve. Thirty-year yields rose three basis points to 2.29%, while 10-year yields climbed two basis points to 1.82%. The spread between 30-year bonds and matched maturity interest rate swaps, known as the swap spread, tightened over one basis point.

This is a revival for the 20-year bond, which the Treasury Department abandoned back in 1986 in favor of the 30-year security, long known as the benchmark "long bond" in the American market before it too was ditched for a time in the 2000s.

The U.S. also issued bonds with maturities up to 40 years between 1955 and 1963, and sold 50-year debt in 1911 to fund the construction of the Panama Canal.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement that "we will continue to evaluate other potential new products" to finance debt at the lowest cost over time.

The decision, made in consultation with dealers, comes after the U.S. reviewed options including ultralong bonds maturing in 50 or 100 years. The current maximum is 30 years. Many on Wall Street lobbied against those longer durations.

Issuing extremely long-term debt would limit the cost to taxpayers of plugging a budget deficit that's headed to $1 trillion annually. Pension funds also are likely to enjoy a few extra points of returns as yields fall.

"Lengthening duration as a borrower in the current very-low interest-rate environment is a sensible move," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets Plc in Sydney. "It's the richest and deepest of markets around the globe. They are happy to take a long-run view to reshape their portfolio for the long term."

Among the risks of an ultralong bond is the ebb and flow of demand over the course of an economic cycle. Buyers may be enthusiastic when yields are high, but in downturns, when the Fed is cutting rates, interest may evaporate, pushing government borrowing costs higher.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Anstey, Emily Barrett, Vivien Lou Chen, Adam Haigh and Stephen Spratt of Bloomberg News.

